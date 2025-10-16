3 Rare Earth Stocks Powering America’s Critical Minerals Boom

Rare Earth Elements (REEs) are not entirely as rare as their name suggests. This group of 17 metals is found across the globe. What makes them special isn’t their scarcity, but their complexity: REEs usually occur together in mineral deposits, making their separation and refinement both technically demanding and expensive.

Despite their obscure names, these elements have become indispensable to modern life. They enable the magnets, catalysts, and phosphors that power smartphones, electric vehicles, medical imaging devices, and even advanced defense systems. Their unique magnetic and conductive properties make them the invisible backbone of 21st-century innovation, from clean energy to artificial intelligence and robotics.

Why REEs Are Suddenly in the Spotlight

As the global economy continues to shift toward electrification and decarbonization, demand for REEs has surged. They are essential to building high-performance permanent magnets used in EV motors, wind turbines, and hydrogen fuel cells, technologies at the heart of the clean energy transition.

At the same time, REEs are critical to the defense and AI sectors. Advanced missiles, fighter jets, and guidance systems depend on rare earth magnets for thermal stability and precision. Robotics, automation, and machine learning infrastructure also rely on REE-enabled sensors and motors for accuracy, efficiency, and speed. In short, rare earths are as vital to the next generation of intelligent machines as oil once was to industrial growth.

And that’s where China comes in. China currently dominates the rare earth industry, producing almost 60% of global REE supply and controlling nearly 90% of the world’s processing capacity. This monopoly gives Beijing enormous leverage over key global industries. As geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China intensify, rare earths have emerged as both a strategic vulnerability and a national priority for Western governments.

In response, the U.S. and its allies are racing to rebuild domestic supply chains, from mining to refining, to reduce dependency on China. The result has been a massive wave of investment and soaring momentum in rare earth and critical mineral stocks.

Below are three leading REE names that have captured the attention of both institutions and the U.S. government in 2025.

MP Materials: America’s REE Powerhouse

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) has become the face of the U.S. rare earth resurgence. The company operates the Mountain Pass mine in California, the only active REE mine in North America, and is the largest producer of rare-earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. It primarily produces neodymium and praseodymium oxides, key ingredients for high-performance magnets used in EVs, drones, and F-35 fighter jets.

MP’s stock has skyrocketed over 500% year-to-date, fueled by renewed government support and trade tensions. After China restricted rare earth exports earlier this year, the U.S. Defense Department and the Trump administration quickly announced an investment in MP to secure a long-term domestic supply. With strong geopolitical backing and surging demand from clean energy and defense, MP Materials is firmly positioned at the center of America’s critical minerals strategy.

Lithium Americas: Securing the Future of U.S. Lithium

While best known for its lithium focus, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) is a vital piece of the U.S. critical materials landscape. Its Thacker Pass project in Nevada represents one of the largest known lithium deposits in North America, and it’s drawing powerful allies.

Two weeks ago, the U.S. Department of Energy took a 5% stake in both Lithium Americas and its Thacker Pass joint venture with General Motors, signaling Washington’s commitment to securing domestic lithium supply.

The stock has surged 183% year-to-date, reflecting investor enthusiasm around its strategic importance. As EV demand accelerates and the U.S. moves to onshore battery production, Lithium Americas is emerging as a cornerstone in the country’s energy independence push.

Critical Metals Corp.: A Rising Force in Strategic Mining

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML) has quickly gained recognition as one of the sector’s fastest-growing names. The company focuses on mining, exploration, and development of lithium and other critical minerals through its Wolfsberg and Tanbreez projects.

Its shares have climbed over 240% this year, driven by growing investor appetite for diversified exposure to the rare earth and battery metals market.

With assets spanning key regions and growing attention from both retail and institutional investors, Critical Metals stands to benefit from the accelerating global shift toward resource security and sustainable development.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.