3 Questions Investors Should Be Asking as First Half of the Year Closes

Barring a miracle today, which looks unlikely given that futures are indicating an opening lower than yesterday’s close, it looks as if the end of June is going to mark the end of the worst first half a year for stocks since 1970.

Even as traders are awaiting important figures, the major indices are indicating significantly lower openings, and it is hard to see how either the weekly jobless numbers or the Fed’s favored inflation indicator, Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), can turn that around. Anecdotally at least, companies are beginning to cut staff and prices are still rising so, unless our eyes and ears deceive us, this morning is unlikely to bring first-half saving news.

However, if they can detach themselves from the fear that a big, sustained drop in the market like we have seen over the last six months inevitably prompts, most investors will be all too aware that, at some point, this will be an opportunity to buy at a big discount.

Therefore, the three important questions that we should be asking are: Are we at that point yet? If not, how low can we go? And, when the time comes, what should we be buying?

I have already answered the first question. If, as expected, this morning brings news that either unequivocally is or can be interpreted as bad for the economy, today will be another big down day for stocks, reestablishing the downward momentum. Yesterday, I pointed to a bearish technical picture that indicated a drop back below the 3,639 low in S&P 500 futures of a couple of weeks ago, and if we close lower today, that is even more likely. That low may provide some support, but if and when it breaks, the next stopping point on the chart is somewhere around 3,500, which was a solid support level in November of 2020 on multiple occasions.

The good news there, though, is that if that low is broken and even if we go as low as 3,500, the fifth wave of the Elliott pattern that I identified in that piece will be complete, meaning there will then be a much better chance of a real, lasting bounce back. So, given the possibility of support around 3,640 and the fact that the ultimate low target is only 3.8% below that level, that would seem to be a good place for investors to start buying. The key word here, though, is “start.” This is definitely a time to dollar cost average into anything you buy, as further big swings, whether in an upward or downward direction, are almost guaranteed.

That brings us to the third question: What should investors buy? There are always two thoughts following a big market drop. You can buy the hardest hit stocks on the basis that when the recovery comes, they will bounce back further and faster, or buy those that have fared well on the way down on the basis that if they outperformed then, they will outperform now too. In this case, due to the nature of what has been sold, I prefer the former strategy.

The one-year, comparative chart for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index above clearly shows what most of us already know, that the Nasdaq has led the other major indices down. That is because it is heavily weighted towards the kind of techy, growth stocks that had outperformed so strongly since mid-2020 and hardest hit by both rising rates and slowing growth.

However, if you believe that the low is likely to be somewhere around 3,500 in the S&P, you have to believe that inflation will be under control fairly soon and that the Fed will not have to raise rates too far. In that case, those stocks will bounce back quickly, particularly companies like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Amazon (AMZN) that are way too big and cash rich to face any existential threat from a downturn.

So, while I don’t think now is a good time to start buying, I do think that time will come fairly soon. And when it does, I will favor the tech and growth stocks that have been hit the hardest on the way down, but with a distinct preference for larger, established companies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.