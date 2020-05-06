3 Questions for Investing in the "New Normal"

Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, we had been living the bull market dream, with unemployment at a half-century low, equities consistently hitting new highs and an economy that had never been stronger. The pandemic obviously changed all that. But there is money to be made in the current volatility and as the economy starts to open up, the post-pandemic world will offer almost unimaginable potential gains.



The biggest questions facing today's investors is: how can I tell the winners from the losers? For every tech company set to skyrocket there is a former retail giant on the brink of bankruptcy.



When investing in these uncertain times, I’ve put together a list of 3 questions you need to ask yourself before making your next trade.



1) How Has The Stock Fared Through The Pandemic?



Stocks that have fared well amid this global crisis are ones that are well-capitalized, and ones that investors perceive as having excellent long-term potential. QQQ, for example, is made up of the Nasdaq-100, which encompasses the biggest US tech names, and has substantially outperformed the broader market.



Looking for stocks that have outperformed the broader market in these uncertain times will help you sort the studs from the duds. Investors and traders have been rationally buying high-quality stocks and selling uncertain prospects. This is not to say I would recommend chasing rallies but be vigilantly hunting for stocks that have stayed comparatively buoyant in the past few months.



2) Is Management Ahead Of The Innovative Curve?



Is the enterprise one that fosters innovation, or is it one that slowly adapts to broader trends? Companies that will thrive in the ‘Roaring 20s’ are those with management teams that are continually exploring new ideas. Complacent leadership will fall behind in this rapidly evolving economy.



Understanding the management teams’ tactics is crucial to evaluating a company’s ability to maintain a robust growth capacity.



3) Is The Stock Trading At Highs?



I like stocks that have done well during this pandemic driven market, but I wouldn’t consider buying stocks that are sitting at or even close to all-time highs. We are facing a rare problematic economic condition and chasing stock rallies will be futile. Patience is the key to effectively trading this environment.



Amazon is a perfect example of shares to wait on. The company is well-capitalized, has an excellent long-term outlook, and has traded outstandingly amid the pandemic. Despite AMZN’s outstanding credentials, the stock fell over 7% following its earnings report because the shares had been pushed to an unsustainably rich level. I would consider buying AMZN if the shares fell to below $2,000 again.



The equity markets have been highly volatile, and chasing a rally is the last thing you want to do. When examining potential investment ideas, ensure that you are paying a fair price that you are comfortable with.



Good Investing,



Daniel Laboe

Zacks Strategist



Daniel Laboe is an investment expert with a focus and passion for tech, previously working at a Fortune 50 company as a financial analyst and a trader for a Chicago-based proprietary trading firm.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.