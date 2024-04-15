3 Quarterly Releases to Watch This Week

Earnings season is always an exciting time for investors, with companies finally revealing what’s transpired behind closed doors.

As usual, the big banks shifted the cycle into a much higher gear, with many other companies scheduled to follow suit.

And concerning this week’s docket, three notable companies reporting quarterly results include Netflix NFLX, American Express AXP, and Taiwan Semiconductor TSM.

But how do headline expectations stack up heading into the releases? Let’s take a closer look.

Netflix

Concerning streaming titan Netflix, the company’s subscriber metrics will be in full focus. For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Net Membership Additions stands at 5.2 million, reflecting a sizable jump from the 1.7 million added in the same period last year.

As shown below, the company has regularly positively surprised on this metric as of late, with the most recent beat totaling 4.2 million subscribers.



Analysts have been bullish for the quarter to be released, with the $4.49 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate up 12% since mid-January. Big growth is expected, with the current estimate suggesting 56% year-over-year growth.



American Express

Financial titan American Express has also seen bullish revisions, with the current $3.00 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate climbing a modest 0.7% since mid-January and suggesting a 25% year-over-year increase. Revenue expectations have primarily remained stagnant, with the $15.7 billion estimate reflecting a 10% boost from the year-ago period.



It’s worth noting that AXP shares have been outperformers year-to-date, gaining 17% in value and widely outperforming relative to the S&P 500’s 8.0% gain.



Taiwan Semiconductor

Investor-favorite Taiwan Semiconductor has seen its shares go on a tear year-to-date thanks to the AI frenzy, up nearly 36% compared to the S&P 500’s 8.0% gain. Shares saw a bullish reaction post-earnings following its latest release and have not slowed down since.



Analysts have been quiet concerning the bottom line, with the current $1.29 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate up a penny since mid-January and suggesting a 1.5% pullback from the same period last year. Revenue expectations have been taken considerably higher, with the $18.3 billion quarterly sales estimate 6% higher over the same period.



TSM’s recent quarterly consistency shouldn’t be overlooked, as the company has exceeded both earnings and revenue expectations in each of its last three releases.

Bottom Line

Earnings season is always an exciting time for market participants, with companies finally pulling the curtain back and unveiling what’s transpired behind the scenes.

And concerning this week’s docket, three notable companies scheduled to report include Netflix NFLX, American Express AXP, and Taiwan Semiconductor TSM.

