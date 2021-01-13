3 Quantum Glass Stocks Powering the Market

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Tech enthusiasts, auto manufacturers and investors are buzzing about a new innovative battery design that could revolutionize the electric vehicle industry. It’s called quantum glass and the concept was provided by a research team led by solid-state physicist John Goodenough. He is also the man behind the ubiquitous lithium-ion battery. The quantum glass battery can reportedly power an EV for 1,000 miles and takes only 60 seconds to charge. Moreover, it doesn’t degrade for thousands of cycles. Hence, quantum glass stocks are set for major gains in the not-too-distant future.

The quantum glass battery concept revolves around spiking glass with lithium or sodium to form an electrode within the battery. It is said to provide three times with the lithium-ion battery’s energy and is neither volatile nor flammable.

Additionally, the problem of dendrite growth is also non-existent with an innovative concept.

Therefore, technology is likely to disrupt the EV industry and pose a severe threat to its competition. Let’s look at some of the top quantum glass stocks in the market:

Samsung (OTCMKTS: SSNLF )

(OTCMKTS: ) QuantumScape (NYSE: QS )

(NYSE: ) Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

Quantum Glass Stocks to Buy: Samsung (SSNLF)

Source: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

South Korean electronics giant Samsung is not exactly EV pure-play but has a wealth of experience in the field dating back to 2008. It has been developing automotive EV batteries for several years and recently developed a unique all-solid-state battery design. Researchers from the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) presented their study on the novel battery design, which has an impressive 500-mile range.

Lithium metal anodes are typically prone to trigger the development of dendrites. To solve this problem, the researchers proposed using a silver carbon layer as an anode. The research team feels that the layer could support much larger capacity, safety, and cycle life for the battery.

The battery will allow an EV to travel up to 500 miles on a single charge and includes a cycle of more than 1,000 charges. Therefore, Samsung stock will become an even bigger player in the EV realm with its solid-state battery design.

QuantumScape (QS)

Source: nrqemi / Shutterstock.com

Bill Gates-backed battery startup QuantumScape had a stellar 2020. It recently completed its reverse merger with SPAC Kensington Capital Acquisition and announced a breakthrough in its battery technology. Hence QuantumScape is one of the best pure-plays in the EV battery industry growing by 40% just last month.

In August, the company’s CEO, Jagdeep Singh, revealed the company’s solid-state battery’s positive test results. He stated that it solved most of the problems associated with solid-state batteries. Its cell retains roughly 80% of its capacity after 800 cycles and can get to 80% charging within 15 minutes. Moreover, it has a massive volumetric energy density in excess of 1,000 watt-hours per litre and is noncombustible.

Singh states that the company’s major goal is to make EV more mainstream. With its technology, it hopes to eat away at the market share of lithium-ion batteries by offering a more refined alternative for car manufacturers.

Toyota Motors (TM)

Source: josefkubes / Shutterstock.com

Japanese global automotive giant is a little late to the EV party but will soon be making its foray into the industry. Though everyone’s waiting for its first mass-market battery EV, its solid-state battery plans are perhaps more fascinating at this point.

The company is working with the world’s largest battery producer in Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) in producing energy-efficient solid-state batteries. Hence, Toyota stock could become a major player in the EV industry soon.

Toyota and Panasonic will be exploring the possibility of developing prismatic cells and focusing on sulfur-based electrolytes. This will allow for an efficacious transfer of energy between the electrodes. Moreover, the lithium anodes will be replaced with a silver-carbon composite for greater safety.

Toyota states that manufacturing is on track for 2025, and if it can mass-produce these batteries cost-efficiently, it will be a big leap for the industry.

