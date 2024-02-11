3 Quantum Computing Stocks With Serious Potential to Make You a Millionaire

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Quantum computing stocks represent the next frontier for computing and the potential for scientific breakthroughs. Due to the disruptive potential of these companies, I anticipate that there’s a solid chance for them to mint new millionaires. However, first people must make a substantial investment in them.

This article will reveal these quantum computing stocks that could do just that. These brands have solid fundamentals and growth potentials that I don’t think are fully priced into their valuations. This means that they could surge in value as we come closer to witnessing the commercialization of quantum technologies.

So, here are the three best quantum computing stocks to buy for a solid chance of making seven figures.

Quantum Computing Stocks With Serious Potential: D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) specializes in annealing quantum computers designed for optimization problems. These include problems like logistics and financial modeling. I think that QBTS stock is among the quantum computing stocks that have the highest potential for delivering gains for investors.

There have been some recent developments for QBTS that have led me to this conclusion. Namely, the brand recently announced its Advantage2 prototype. This is a significant leap forward with more 1,200 qubits and a design aimed at 20 times faster solutions for hard optimization problems. This development also ties in with their strategic technical and commercial collaboration with Zapata AI. This partnership focuses on advancing quantum-enabled machine learning.

QBTS is then carving out a niche for itself that some of the bigger quantum computing stocks like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) presently lack. Moreover, they focus on broad use cases and establishing ecosystems to support their efforts.

Futhermore, Wall Street rates QBTS as a “Strong Buy,” and there’s also a 115.05% predicted increase for its stock price to be reached within the next 12 months.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) has a unique position in the industry as it’s building machines based on trapped ion technology.

I think that IONQ could be one of the best quantum computing stocks to buy for investors who want to make seven figures. The company has reported strong progress in commercializing its tech one year ahead of schedule. IONQ successfully achieved #AQ 35 with their IonQ Forte system. This is expected to enhance the system’s utility for quantum applications.

Looking ahead, the brand has set its sights on reaching #AQ 64. It believes will be a turning point for the industry. This goal focuses on creating circuits that are large and complex enough to deliver commercial value. If the company is right in its prediction, then it could disrupt the quantum computing industry, as commercialization is widely not expected until 2027 or later.

Furthermore, the company’s service is integrated with all the mainstream cloud platforms such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS, and Google Cloud by Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL). The company is then in an excellent competitive position.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) focuses on developing quantum integrated circuits and a cloud platform for quantum algorithm development. It also has a niche focus that could be important later down the line when quantum computing rises in mainstream use.

The company has already made a great start to the year. In early 2024, Rigetti won an Innovate U.K. competition to deliver a 24-qubit quantum computing system to the National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC).

Part of its focus this year will be on concentrating efforts on delivering the anticipated Ankaa-1 84-qubit system. Moreover, this system offers a higher performance standard than previous systems and may also be more stable.

Furthermore, Wall Street is bullish on the company’s prospects, as the company has a “Strong Buy” rating, and this comes with an anticipated increase of 115.52% for its stock price, to be realized within the next twelve months.

On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines

Matthew started writing coverage of the financial markets during the crypto boom of 2017 and was also a team member of several fintech startups. He then started writing about Australian and U.S. equities for various publications. His work has appeared in MarketBeat, FXStreet, Cryptoslate, Seeking Alpha, and the New Scientist magazine, among others.

