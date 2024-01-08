3 Quantum Computing Stocks to Make You the Millionaire Next Door: 2024 Edition

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Quantum computing is the next evolution of computing. Its benefit is that, at its core, it is capable of solving problems that classical computers cannot. Classical computers often rely on brute force to find solutions to complex problems. However, like all things, there is a barrier. These millionaire-maker quantum computing stocks will push computing past its current limits.

Faster computing times have vast applications. Just about everything today relies on computers and, as the field develops, investment is sure to rise. That makes the quantum computing stocks below incredibly interesting. Compound annual growth rates in the sector are expected to reach above 38% between 2023 and 2028. Thus, an investment today could yield substantial returns for millionaire-maker quantum computing stocks.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) has developed the IonQ Forte quantum computer, while emerging as one of the sector’s top stocks.

Its shares have really blossomed in 2023, providing investors with strong returns – but not returns without volatility. The company’s shares were below $4 at the beginning of the year, but shot up to almost $20 in August. It currently resides at around $12. So, it was both rewarded and punished in 2023.

The company’s Forte quantum computers are currently available through the three leading Cloud providers; Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS, Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure and Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Cloud.

Company revenues grew by 122% in the third quarter, reaching $6.1 million. While that was above the high end of guidance, Its 22 cent EPS was 7 cents lower than expected. Yet, the company increased its guidance for the full year to a high of $22 million from a previous high of $19.3 million.

FormFactor (FORM)

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) is an interesting, diversified way to play the emergence of quantum computing stocks. The company is not primarily engaged in the business of quantum computing. Instead, FormFactor is a semiconductor company.

The company sells probe cards which are used for chip testing. Semiconductor testing and measurement is a growing, high-margin business worthy of investment.

However, FormFactor also recently released a quantum computing chip which has thrust it into the conversation relating to quantum computing. Clearly, FormFactor is a more diverse and potentially lower-risk option in millionaire-maker quantum computing stocks.

Financially, the stock is somewhat of a mixed bag: Earnings were roughly 17% better than expected but revenues were roughly 4% lower than anticipated. The company shares are also relatively well established and trade for just over $37. Thus, they don’t have the same runaway growth potential as IonQ’s, for example. Nevertheless, they do have the potential to provide substantial returns in the future.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) is, in my opinion, the stock with the most potential to create millionaires. The company is very small and produced a mere $50,000 in revenues in the third quarter.

That revenue is largely attributable to the provision of professional services to both public and commercial firms. Although the company’s revenues continue to be small, there is a positive to take from its most recent earnings report: Revenues increased by 111% during the first nine months of 2023, reaching $283,000.

Quantum Computing has released five products over the previous 17 months, completed its first hardware sale and begun to build out of its quantum chip facility. Although its revenues remain modest, the company is resolute that at some point its continued ability to progress will lead to large contracts.

The company has developed a particularly strong relationship with NASA, securing its third subcontract award from the agency in July. It’s clear that the government will continue to fund the development of the field. If Quantum Computing can provide results, the sky’s the limit.

