3 Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy on the Dip: March 2024

While classical computers have enjoyed tremendous capacity gains over the past few decades, it’s time for a paradigm shift, which brings the discussion to quantum computing stocks to buy. Here, we’re not just talking about shifting gears but moving from a race car to a rocket ship.

To be sure, it’s difficult to explain the various intricacies that help propel quantum computers over their traditional counterparts. But in a nutshell, it comes down to exponentially quicker processing. An attribute called superposition enables quantum computers to evaluate multiple possibilities simultaneously. That makes the new innovation run circles around classical processes.

Further, you can’t argue with the numbers. In 2022, the quantum market reached a valuation of $1.9 billion. By 2032, this sector could jump to $42.1 billion, representing a compound annual growth rate of 36.4%.

Who knows? That might end up being a conservative estimate. With so much anticipation, these are the quantum computing stocks to buy for speculators.

Intel (INTC)

One of the top names in the tech ecosystem, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) could be one of the underappreciated quantum computing stocks to buy. According to its public profile, designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI [artificial intelligence], Network and Edge, Mobileye and Intel Foundry Services segments.

Last year, Intel manufactured a quantum chip, availing it to university and federal research labs to grow the underlying community. While it might not be the most exciting play among quantum computing stocks to buy, its continued research and development makes it a worthy idea to consider.

Financially, the company has performed quite well against expected bottom-line targets. Specifically, Intel mitigated the expected loss per share in the first quarter of 2023 while delivering earnings in Q2 through Q3. Overall, the average positive surprise came out to 177.65% in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2024, analysts anticipate earnings per share to land at $1.24 on sales of $53.1 billion. That’s a solid improvement over last year’s 97 cents per share on sales of $50.18 billion.

IonQ (IONQ)

Falling under the computer hardware segment of the broader tech ecosystem, IonQ (NASDAQ:IONQ) engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. Per its corporate profile, the company sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms. These platforms are offered by enterprises like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Since the start of the year, IONQ slipped 25%. However, in the past 52 weeks, it has gained 78%. Therefore, those who are willing to tolerate volatility in the near term may benefit from a possible discounted opportunity. On the financials, the company has started to improve its performance.

For example, in Q2 last year, IonQ incurred a negative surprise of 69.2%. In Q3, the metric was 22.2% in the red. However, in Q4, the company met the expected loss per share of 20 cents.

For fiscal 2024, analysts believe that the tech firm could generate revenue of $38.93 million. If so, that would represent a 76.6% increase from last year’s print of $22 million. Thus, it’s one of the exciting ideas for quantum computing stocks to buy.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Another name within the computer hardware subsector, Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI), through its subsidiaries builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Per its public profile, Rigetti offers cloud services in the form of quantum processing units. It also sells access to its quantum systems via a Cloud Computing as a Service business model.

Now, RGTI generates plenty of attention regarding quantum computing stocks to buy because of its tremendous performance. Since the beginning of the year, Rigetti shares popped up more than 64%. In the trailing 52 weeks, it’s up almost 175%. However, RGTI is also down 15% in the trailing five sessions, potentially providing speculators with a discount.

Interestingly, Rigetti provides some hits and misses in its quarterly disclosures. In Q2 and Q4, the company beat per-share expectations while missing in Q1 and Q3. For fiscal 2024, Rigetti could generate $16.1 million in revenue. If so, that would be 34.1% higher than last year’s print of $12.01 million.

It’s no wonder, then, that analysts rate RGTI a unanimous strong buy with a $3.25 price target. That implies 115% upside potential.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. Tweet him at @EnomotoMedia.

