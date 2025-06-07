3 Quantum Computing Stocks That Could Make You a Millionaire

Want to know two important words for potentially making a lot of money as an investor? Here they are: big and early. The first word refers to finding an area that could become a big opportunity. The second word is about getting in early on that opportunity.

I think quantum computing clears the hurdle of having big growth potential. The technology could revolutionize artificial intelligence (AI), cryptography, drug discovery, and more. It's also a space where you can still get in early. And there are three quantum computing stocks, in particular, that could make you a millionaire.

1. IonQ

If I had to pick only one quantum computing stock that could make you a millionaire, it would probably be IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). The company, founded in 2005, has already achieved tremendous success. IonQ launched its first quantum computer, Harmony, in 2019. Although Harmony was retired last year, three successors are currently available for sale: Aria, Forte, and Forte Enterprise.

IonQ is growing rapidly. Since 2021, the company's revenue has soared by a compound annual growth rate of 170%. While growth is understandably slowing from that torrid pace, Wall Street expects IonQ's revenue will still nearly double this year.

The key to IonQ's success is its underlying technology. IonQ's ion trap architecture supports greater connectivity than rivals. It's more scalable. The company's quantum computers operate at room temperature, eliminating the need for cooling to temperatures as low as zero degrees Kelvin. Perhaps most importantly, IonQ believes it has the lowest error correction overhead of all current quantum computing alternatives.

These competitive advantages have enabled IonQ to have the only quantum hardware available on all three of the largest cloud platforms. The company has also lined up an impressive array of customers and partners, including Airbus, Lockheed Martin, and Nvidia.

2. D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum's (NYSE: QBTS) market cap of around $5.2 billion is a little over half the size of IonQ's. However, this smaller size could work to investors' advantage in becoming quantum computing millionaires.

Like IonQ, D-Wave is generating impressive growth. The company's revenue skyrocketed more than 500% year over year in its latest quarter. D-Wave has also been the best-performing quantum computing stock over the last 12 months and so far in 2025, with its share price more than doubling.

The company claims to sell the world's largest quantum computer. D-Wave recently launched its most powerful quantum computer ever, Advantage2. CEO Alan Baratz called this new system "an engineering marvel" that is able to solve problems that even the most advanced supercomputers available today can't handle.

D-Wave has also assembled an impressive lineup of 133 customers. The list includes 25 members of the Forbes Global 2000 and features big companies such as Accenture, BASF, and Mastercard.

3. Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) is even smaller than D-Wave Quantum, with a market cap hovering around $3.5 billion. But this quantum computing pioneer, founded in 2013, should have tremendous growth prospects.

While IonQ argues that its ion trap architecture is best for quantum computing, Rigetti disagrees. The company believes that superconducting is the optimal architecture. Rigetti faces stiff competition from deep-pocketed rivals, including Alphabet's Google, Amazon, and IBM. However, the small company thinks its technology and manufacturing capabilities give it an edge.

Rigetti isn't having problems finding big customers and partners interested in its quantum computing technology. The company is working with government agencies, including the Air Force Research Lab, DARPA, FermiLab, and NASA in the U.S. and the U.K.'s National Quantum Computing Centre. Amazon and Microsoft support Rigetti's quantum computers on their cloud platforms. HSBC and Moody's are two financial services giants working with the company to harness the power of quantum computing in finance.

Before you count your dollars...

Before you begin counting the dollars you could make by investing in IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, and Rigetti Computing, remember that there's no guarantee these stocks will make you a millionaire. Quantum computing might not deliver on its potential. These three companies might not be the biggest winners. And even if they are, they still might not make you a millionaire.

If you want a less risky way to invest in quantum computing, you could go for big players such as Google parent Alphabet or Microsoft. But if you're an aggressive investor willing to wait for quantum computing to hit its stride, IonQ, D-Wave, and Rigetti just might be your ticket to making a fortune.

