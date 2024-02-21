3 Pzena Mutual Funds for Long-Term Growth

Pzena Investment Management Inc., which was established by Richard Pzena in 1996, specializes in investment strategies that focus on finding opportunities, with long-term potential. The firm has a team of research analysts, who come from backgrounds like management consulting and private equity, focusing on deeply understanding businesses to identify undervalued opportunities with long-term potential. They implement investment strategies in both U.S. and international markets across various capitalizations to ensure diversification and maximize value.

Pzena also considers social and governance (ESG) factors in its investment process to promote investing and sustainable portfolios. With a commitment to creating long-term value, these mutual funds provide an approach that emphasizes growth and stability.

Investing in Pzena mutual funds seems prudent as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Pzena mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Pzena Emerging Markets Value Investor PZVEX fund invests most of its assets and any borrowing in stocks of companies based in emerging market countries, aiming to identify undervalued stocks with strong long-term prospects. PZVEX advisors choose to invest in real estate investment trusts.

Caroline Cai has been the lead manager of PZVEX since Mar 31, 2014. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (4%), Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (3.7%) and Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd. (3.5%) as of Nov 30, 2023.

PZVEX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 4.9% and 5%, respectively. PZVEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.43%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Advisors Series Trust - Pzena International Small Cap Value Fund PZVIX in common stocks of small-cap companies from countries outside the United States.

Matthew J. Ring has been the lead manager of PZVIX since Jul 2, 2018. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Origin Enterprises plc (4.1%), Rexel SA (4%) and Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd. (3%) as of Nov 30, 2023.

PZVIX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.3% and 7%, respectively. PZVIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.45%.

Advisors Series Trust - Pzena Small Cap Value Fund PZVSX invests its net assets and borrowings in small-cap companies whose market capitalization aligns with those found on the Russell 2000 Index over the past 11 months, including the current month.

Evan D. Fox has been the lead manager of PZVSX since Apr 26, 2016. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like CNO Financial Group, Inc. (4%), Steelcase Inc. (3.3%) and ORION Corp. Ltd. (3.2%) as of Nov 30, 2023.

PZVSX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13% and 10.3%, respectively. PZVSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.31%

