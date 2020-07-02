3 Putnam Mutual Funds You Must Buy

Putnam Investments managed assets worth $164 billion as of the end of May 2020, with $82 billion allocated to more than 100 mutual funds. The company operates in North America, Europe and Asia through offices in Boston, London, Sydney, Frankfurt, Singapore and Tokyo.

After the introduction of its fund in 1937, Putnam Investments gradually evolved as one of the most-renowned global financial investment companies. It provides a wide range of financial services, including 60 institutional strategies. At present, this Boston-based company has more than 170 investment professionals.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Putnam mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Class Y PSYGX aims for capital growth. The fund primarily invests in common stocks of small American companies, which focus primarily on growth stocks. It invests the majority of its net assets in securities of companies that have a size similar to those included on the Russell 2000 Growth Index. PSYGX has three-year annualized returns of 18.1%.

PSYGXhas an expense ratio of 0.95% compared with the category average of 1.23%.

Putnam Income Fund Class A PINCX seeks high current income consistent with prudent risk. The fund invests the majority of its assets in bonds and other obligations of companies and governments globally, denominated in U.S. dollars, are either investment-grade or below investment-grade and have intermediate- to long-term maturities. PINCX has three-year annualized returns of 5.1%.

As of the end of May 2020, PINCX held 1,415 issues, with 10.14% of its assets invested in 5 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20.

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund Class A PTRNX aims for positive total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in fixed-income securities. These securities could consist of debt instruments and derivatives. PTRNX has three-year annualized returns of 2.2%.

D. William Kohli is the fund manager of PTRNX since 2008.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Putnam Investment mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.