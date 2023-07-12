3 Putnam Mutual Funds Worth Betting On

Putnam Investments (Putnam) was founded in 1937 by George Putnam. With $168 billion in assets under management, of which mutual fund assets comprised $81 billion and institutional assets totaled $88 billion.These mutual funds provide a wide array of investment options across various asset classes, including equity, fixed income, balanced, and alternative investment strategies.



One notable advantage of investing in Putnam Mutual Funds is its competitive expense ratios. With an average expense ratio of 0.98%, Putnam ensures that investors can maximize their returns by minimizing the impact of fees on their investment performance. Additionally, approximately 60.59% of all Putnam Mutual Funds are classified as no-load funds, allowing investors to purchase these funds without paying any upfront sales charges or commissions.



Putnam Mutual Funds is an experienced and skilled investment management team. Comprising seasoned portfolio managers and analysts, this team employs rigorous research and analysis techniques to identify investment opportunities. This research-driven approach ensures that Putnam's mutual funds are well-positioned to capitalize on potential market movements and deliver favorable returns.



Thus, from an investment standpoint, we have selected three Putnam Mutual Fundsthat are expected to hedge your portfolio against any economic downturn and provide attractive returns.



Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify the portfolio without commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).



These mutual funds, by the way, boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy)or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio.



Putnam Large Cap Value Fund PEIYX invests mainly in common stocks of U.S. companies, with a focus on value stocks that offer the potential for current income and also for capital growth. PEIYX advisors also invest in common stocks and other equity investments that offer potential for current income.



Lauren B. DeMore has been the lead manager of PEIYX since Aug 30, 2019. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Exxon Mobil Corp (3.6%), Meta Platforms Inc (2.8%) and Bank of America Corp (2.7%) as of Jan 31, 2023.



PEIYX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 14.3% and 9.5%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.64% compared to the category average of 0.94%. PEIYX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.



Putnam Small Cap Value Fund PYSVX seeks capital appreciation by investing in common stocks of U.S. companies, with a focus on value stocks. PYSVX advisors also choose to invest most of their assets in small companies of a size similar to those in the Russell 2000 Value Index.



Michael Petro has been the lead manager of PYSVX since Jan30, 2019. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Aviat Networks Inc (1.9%), Api Group Corp (1.7%) and Ofg Bancorp (1.7%) as of Feb 28, 2023.



PYSVX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 18.3% and 3.5%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.93% compared to the category average of 1.16%. PYSVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund PNOPX seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in common stocks of U.S. companies, with a focus on growth stocks in sectors of the economy that have high growth potential.



Katherine Collins has been the lead manager of PNOPX since Jan 16, 2018. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft (7.3%), Apple (6.1%) and Unitedhealth Group Inc (3.1%) as of Dec 31, 2022.



PNOPX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 10.2% and 10.8%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.48% compared to the category average of 0.99%. PNOPX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

