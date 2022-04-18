3 Putnam Mutual Funds Worth Betting On

Since the launch of its first fund in 1937, Putnam Investments has come a long way. It is now one of the most-renowned financial investment companies in the world. Putnam had assets worth $192 billion under its management as of the end of March 2022, of which mutual fund assets comprised $92 billion and institutional assets of $100 billion.

The company has more than 37 investment professionals and provides a wide range of financial services, including institutional strategies. It now has a presence in North America, Europe, and Asia, with offices in London, Boston, Tokyo, Munich, Singapore and Sydney.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Putnam Funds, namely, Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Class Y PSYGX, Putnam Large Cap Value Fund Class R6 PEQSX, and George Putnam Balanced Fund Class R6 PGEJX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Putnam Mutual Funds.

Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Class Y seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets, in small-cap growth stocks in the United States whose earnings and business growth are expected to grow faster. PSYGX advisors invest in common stocks of companies with a market cap similar to the Russell 2000 Growth Index.

Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Class Y has a three-year annualized return of 18%. As of the end of December 2021, PSYGX held 89 issues.

Putnam Large Cap Value Fund Class R6 seeks capital appreciation along with current income by investing in mid and large-cap U.S companies. PEQSX advisors choose to invest in undervalued stocks based on valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends.

Putnam Large Cap Value Fund Class R6 fund has three-year annualized returns of 16.6%. PEQSX has an expense ratio of 0.55% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

George Putnam Balanced Fund Class R6 seeks capital growth and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of bonds and common stocks of large U.S companies. PGEJX management invests most of its net assets in stocks of companies with higher value, growth, or a combination of both.

George Putnam Balanced Fund Class R6 has returned 12.2% in the past three years. Kathryn B. Lakin has been one of the fund managers of PGEJX since February of 2019.

