3 Putnam Mutual Funds to Grab Today

Since the launch of its first fund in 1937, Putnam Investments has come a long way. It is now one of the most-renowned financial investment companies in the world. Putnam had assets worth $173 billion under its management as of Feb 29 2019, of which mutual fund assets comprised $87 billion. The fund family allocated its assets to more than 100 mutual funds, including equity and fixed income funds.

The company has more than 170 investment professionals and provides a wide range of financial services, including 60 institutional strategies. It now has a presence in North America, Europe and Asia, with offices in London, Boston, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Singapore and Sydney.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Putnam mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund Class A PTRNX aims for positive total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in fixed-income securities. These securities could consist of debt instruments and derivatives. PTRNX has three-year annualized returns of 4.2%.

As of the end of February 2020, PTRNX held 1067 issues, with 9.98% of its assets invested in Federal National Mortgage Association 3.5%.

Putnam Equity Income Fund Class A PEYAX aims for capital appreciation and current income. The fund mostly invests in securities of medium- and large-capitalization companies. The fund has a focus on value stocks which may offer current income or capital growth or both. PEYAX has three-year annualized returns of 6.1%.

Darren A. Jaroch is the fund manager of PEYAX since 2012.

Putnam Diversified Income Trust Class A PDINX aims for a high current income, consistent with capital preservation. The fund mostly invests in bonds and other obligations of companies and governments globally. These bonds could be either investment-grade or below-investment-grade in quality and may have intermediate- to long-term maturities. PDINX has three-year annualized returns of 4.8%.

PDINX has an expense ratio of 0.98% compared with the category average of 1.18%.

