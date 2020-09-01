3 Putnam Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio

Putnam Investments managed assets worth $175 billion as of the end of July 2020, with $86 billion allocated to more than 100 mutual funds. The company operates in North America, Europe and Asia through offices in Boston, London, Sydney, Frankfurt, Singapore and Tokyo.

After the introduction of its fund in 1937, Putnam Investments gradually evolved as one of the most-renowned global financial investment companies. It provides a wide range of financial services, including 60 institutional strategies. At present, this Boston-based company has more than 170 investment professionals.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Putnam mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Class A PNSAX aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of domestic small-capitalization companies. It invests about 80% of its assets in securities of those companies that are similar in size to those included on the Russell 2000 Growth Index. PNSAX has returned 19.8% over the past three years.

PNSAX has an expense ratio of 1.20% compared with the category average of 1.22%.

Putnam Equity Income Fund Class A PEYAX aims for capital appreciation and current income. The fund mostly invests in securities of medium- and large-capitalization companies. The product has a focus on value stocks which may offer current income or capital growth or both. PEYAX has three-year annualized returns of 5.9%.

Darren A. Jaroch is the fund manager of PEYAX since 2012.

Putnam Income Fund Class A PINCX seeks high current income consistent with prudent risk. The fund invests the majority of its assets in bonds and other obligations of companies and governments globally, denominated in U.S. dollars, that are either investment-grade or below investment-grade and have intermediate- to long-term maturities. PINCX has three-year annualized returns of 4.3%.

As of the end of July 2020, PINCX held 1,462 issues, with 12.21% of its assets invested in Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5%.

