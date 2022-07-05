3 Putnam Mutual Funds That You Should Consider Buying

Since the launch of its first fund in 1937, Putnam Investments has come a long way. It is now one of the most-renowned financial investment companies in the world. Putnam had assets worth $192 billion under its management as of the end of March 2022, of which mutual fund assets comprised $92 billion and institutional assets totaled $100 billion.

The company has more than 37 investment professionals and provides a wide range of financial services, including institutional strategies. It now has a presence in North America, Europe, and Asia, with offices in London, Boston, Tokyo, Munich, Singapore and Sydney.

Below, we share with you three Putnam Funds, namely, Putnam Global Health Care Fund PHSTX,Putnam Small Cap Value Fund Class Y PYSVX, and Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Class A PNSAX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of PutnamMutual Funds.

Putnam Global Health Care Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of large and mid-cap companies in the healthcare industries worldwide. PHSTX invests in growth or value stocks or sometimes both.

Putnam Global Health Care Fund has a three-year annualized return of 16.6%. As of the end of February 2022, PHSTX held 49 issues and invested 9.03% of its net assets in United Health Group Inc.

Putnam Small Cap Value Fund Class Y seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets in common stocks of small-cap U.S. companies that have market capitalization similar to the Russell 2000 Value Index at the time of investment. PYSVX chooses to invest in undervalued stocks based on fundamental factors like valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividend.

Putnam Small Cap Value Fund Class Y fundhas three-year annualized returns of 16.2%. PYSVXhas an expense ratio of 0.90% compared with the category average of 1.16%.

Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Class A invests most of its net assets in small-cap growth stocks of U.S.-based companies that have market cap similar to the Russell 2000 Growth Index during the time of purchase. PNSAX advisors choose to invest in companies whose earnings are expected to grow faster than their competitors in terms of business growth and other characteristics which may lead to an appreciation in stock price.

Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Class A has returned 12.6% in the past three years. William J. Monroe has been the fund manager of PNSAX since March of 2017.

