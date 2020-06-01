3 Putnam Mutual Funds for a Steady Portfolio

Since the launch of its first fund in 1937, Putnam Investments has come a long way. It is now one of the most-renowned financial investment companies in the world. Putnam had assets worth $158 billion under its management as of April 30, 2020, of which mutual fund assets comprised $78 billion. The fund family allocated its assets to more than 100 mutual funds, including equity and fixed income funds.

The company has more than 170 investment professionals and provides a wide range of financial services, including 60 institutional strategies. It now has presence in North America, Europe and Asia, with offices in London, Boston, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Singapore and Sydney.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Putnam mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

George Putnam Balanced Fund Class Y PGEYX aims to provide both capital appreciation and current income. The fund seeks to offer a balanced investment, which comprises a well-diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds. PGEYX has three-year annualized returns of 7.9%.

PGEYX has an expense ratio of 0.74% compared with the category average of 0.82%.

Putnam Global Technology Fund Class A PGTAX aims for capital growth. The fund mostly invests in common stocks of medium- and large- capitalization companies which operate in the technology sector. This is a non-diversified fund. PGTAX has three-year annualized returns of 20.2%.

As of the end of March 2020, ROGSX held 63 issues with 17.8% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Class YPSYGX aims for capital growth. The fund primarily invests in common stocks of small American companies, which focus primarily on growth stocks. The fund invests the majority of its net assets in securities of companies that have a size similar to those included on the Russell 2000 Growth Index. PSYGX has three-year annualized returns of 13.3%.

William J. Monroe is one of the fund managers of PSYGX since 2017.

