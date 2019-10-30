3 Putnam Fund Picks to Buy Right Now

Putnam Investments managed assets worth $174 billion as of September 2019, with $85 billion allocated to more than 90 mutual funds. The company operates in North America, Europe and Asia through offices in Boston, London, Sydney, Frankfurt, Singapore and Tokyo.

After the introduction of its fund in 1937, Putnam Investments gradually evolved as one of the most-renowned global financial investment companies. It provides a wide range of financial services, including 60 institutional strategies. At present, the Boston-based company has more than 170 investment professionals.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Putnam mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Putnam Diversified Income Trust Class A PDINX aims for a high current income consistent with capital preservation. The fund mostly invests in bonds and other obligations of companies and governments globally. PDINX has returned 9.1% on a year-to-date basis.

D. William Kohli is one of the fund managers of PDINX since 1994.

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund Class A PTRNX aims for positive total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in fixed-income securities. The portfolio managers have the flexibility to reduce an array of risks. PTRNX has returned 7.3% on a year-to-date basis.

PTRNX has an expense ratio of 0.80% compared with the category average of 1.19%.

Putnam Growth Opportunities Fund Class R5 PGODX aims for capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of large-capitalization American companies, specifically focusing on growth stocks. PGODX has returned 25.3% on a year-to-date basis.

As of September 2019, PGODX held 63 issues, with 9.50% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

