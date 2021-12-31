3 Promising Waste Management Industry Stocks to Watch Out For

The Zacks Waste Removal Services industry stands to benefit from the current scenario as proper disposal of medical waste remains the utmost priority for several countries across the globe amid the new surge in coronavirus cases. Government initiatives for sustainable waste management, increasing environmental awareness, rising population, rapid industrialization and urbanization, and growing adoption of advanced waste collection solutions are the other positives.

Republic Services, Inc. RSG, Core & Main, Inc. CNM and Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. MEG are some stocks likely to gain from the abovementioned factors.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.