3 Promising Stocks to Buy Ahead of a Potential WeWork-Like Turnaround

The WeWork (NYSE:WE) turn-around has was one of the more compelling stories from the stock market this year. The office-sharing company had been among THE stocks to buy before its IPO implosion, where Softbank (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) had to bail out the company.

However, in the past year, WeWork seems to have been revitalized under the leadership of a new CEO and the growing trend towards remote work and global teams. Hence, it’s an ideal time to look at other promising stocks to buy, which could follow a similar trajectory.

The work-from-home trend has accelerated at a breathtaking pace in 2020. According to The Survey of Business Uncertainty, The percentage of working days spent at home could potentially triple following the pandemic from 5.5% to 16%.

The companies that can effectively capitalize on these trends can gain incredibly over the long term. With that being said, let’s look at three stocks to buy, which continue to ride the tailwinds in the remote economy.

Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR )

(NYSE: ) Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM )

(NASDAQ: ) Teledoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Promising Stocks to Buy: Fiverr (FVRR)

Source: Temitiman / Shutterstock.com

Fiverr is an Israeli online marketplace for selling freelance services. FVRR stock is one of the hottest investments coming into 2021 but has floundered this year, with the pandemic tailwinds fading away.

However, even without Covid 19, the business is here to stay as the pandemic has fundamentally changed working norms globally.

In the past couple of years, the company has tripled its revenue base and achieved a 50% increase in active buyers. Moreover, in its most recent quarter this year, it generated a massive $75.3 million in revenues, growing 60% on a year-over-year basis.

Additionally, its gross margins came in at a healthy 83%. It has also launched a new subscription service for its sizeable corporate customer base.

Though the business is bound to slow down after the unprecedented pandemic, in the long run, it is likely to continue expanding at a robust pace. Fiverr has a strong moat and can tap into the colossal $115 billion addressable market.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Source: Girts Ragelis / Shutterstock.com

Video conferencing leader Zoom was arguably one of the biggest beneficiaries of the pandemic.

ZM stock soared to new heights last year, peaking at $589 per share back in October last year.

Since then, the stock has been down over 50% as the world returns to normalcy. However, with Zoom continuing to expand its video conferencing portfolio ZM stock can gain big in the future.

The great thing about ZM stock at this time is that its valuation is now significantly more attractive than the height of the pandemic. Moreover, despite a massive drop in top-line growth in its most recent quarter, it is still growing its revenues by double-digits.

During its second quarter this year, revenues rose by a healthy 54% from the prior-year period to $1.02 billion. Additionally, its dollar-based net retention rate was well over 130% in the quarter. Moreover, adding ads to its free service will also have a major impact in increasing paid customers.

Promising Stocks to Buy: Teledoc Health (TDOC)

Source: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com

Teledoc Health offers a virtual healthcare solution for its users. In 2020, the company saw tremendous growth in revenues as patients were hesitant to opt for in-person appointments.

Now investors are of the view that the company’s growth story may become to an abrupt end in the post-pandemic world. However, that hasn’t been the case so far, and it is likely to continue growing at a healthy pace.

In its second quarter, the company reported a remarkable 109% increase in sales along with a 28% increase in visits. Moreover, its adjusted gross margins of nearly 68% are phenomenal and have improved from the prior-year period.

Looking ahead, research indicates that the global telemedicine market can reach a whopping $218.5 billion by 2026. Therefore, TDOC stock has a massive upside, and the business should expand in the post-pandemic world.

