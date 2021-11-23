3 Promising Stocks From the Buoyant Dental Supplies Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic — a biological crisis of unprecedented nature — has altered the very nature and dynamics of the healthcare industry. The Zacks Medical - Dental Supplies industry bore the brunt of the closure of dental practices and lower patient visits due to the risk of exposure to the virus. However, the dental market has experienced substantial recovery, primarily owing to the easing of prior restrictions and mass vaccinations. Apart from this, rising dependence on Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Robotics and teledentistry, and increase in number of patient visits are likely to help the industry thrive in the near term. Despite a pandemic-induced disruption triggered by the Delta variant, particularly in the months of August and September, the industry players have not shown signs of slowing down yet. Industry participants like McKesson Corporation MCK, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. WST and Cardinal Health Inc. CAH are likely to gain from the prospects prevalent.

