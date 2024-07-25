3 Promising Semiconductor Stocks to Scoop Up in July 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Semiconductor stocks are about to take off in a big way!

The semiconductor sector is poised for an exciting resurgence in 2024, powered by advances in artificial intelligence (AI). This surge in AI is increasing the demand for more advanced and efficient chips, resulting in considerable growth in the semiconductor space.

As the demand for cutting-edge chips increases, investors can score big with semiconductor companies. Statista anticipates a strong turnaround in the industry, with worldwide semiconductor sales expected to reach a whopping $607.4 billion this year, a significant improvement from past declines.

Furthermore, if the Federal Reserve follows through with rate cuts, it could substantially boost U.S. equities. This is especially true for semiconductor companies leading the push for innovative technologies.

Therefore, these three semiconductor stocks have the potential for high returns on investment, making them suitable for any portfolio.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has established itself as a cornerstone in the semiconductor industry for over four decades. This extensive experience is reflected in its impressive track record, with shares soaring by 34.16% year-to-date (YTD) and a phenomenal 241.8% over the past decade.

The company’s strength lies in its continuous work on memory and storage technologies, particularly for AI applications. Take its multiplexed rank dual inline memory modules (MRDIMMs), for example. They provide stellar performance, which is ideal for AI inference. Additionally, MU introduced one of the most compact UFS 4.0 mobile storage solutions, which improves mobile users’ experience.

The increasing demand for these innovations has boosted Micron’s earnings. The company reported $6.8 billion in revenue in the third quarter, up an impressive 81.53% year-over-year (YOY). Profits also escalated to 62 cents per share, a remarkable 48% jump from the previous quarter, far surpassing analysts’ expectations of nine cents per share. This marked Micron’s fifth consecutive earnings beat and reinforced its positive trajectory, setting a strong foundation for even more profits.

ASML Holdings (ASML)

ASML Holdings (NASDAQ:ASML) is the technological engine of the industry’s most advanced photolithography systems, which produce microchips. These are the brains of everything from smartphones to high-tech servers. Like the rest of its peers, the stock has performed brilliantly, rising 37.5% annually and a mind-boggling 313% in the last five years.

ASML recently released its Q2 results, which showed a robust 18% sequential growth in overall sales to $6.8 billion, slightly above market expectations. However, the company’s projection for the next quarter fell short, leading to a stock pullback. That said, the forecast for 2025 seems positive, with greater industry use of EUV tools for AI-driven DRAM and logic markets putting ASML on track for major expansion.

Moreover, while ASML’s stock trades at a premium trailing-year price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 50.48x, the company’s leadership in EUV technology makes up for the valuation. Investors should consider buying the dip, as ASML is well-positioned to benefit from the AI surge and beat its competitors in the coming time.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) is a no-brainer among high-potential semiconductor companies. As the world’s largest foundry for advanced semiconductor manufacturing, TSMC has seen its stock skyrocket by 72.37% in the last year, thanks to its key position in the AI revolution.

Most importantly, TSMC remains the backbone of AI-related technology advancements. Their 3-nanometer technology (N3 node) is expected to be a high-volume product for years. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) uses all of TSMC’s N3 capacity for Arm-based smartphone and Mac PC chips. Additionally, TSMC is stepping up a notch by establishing a strong new chip packaging plant, increasing its AI chip production capability.

Furthermore, TSMC’s Q2 results demonstrate its competitive edge, with revenue of $20.82 billion, up 32.8% year over year. Their 3-nanometer shipments accounted for 15% of overall wafer revenue. Earnings-per-share (EPS) came in at $1.48, above forecasts by six cents. This impressive performance positions TSMC toward a $1 trillion market capitalization. They anticipate Q3 sales of $22.4 billion to $23.2 billion, illuminating unstoppable growth.

On the date of publication, Nabeel Bukhari did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Nabeel Bukhari is a seasoned research analyst and keen investor. His expert insights help readers to skillfully tackle the complexities of the financial sector, with a particular focus on electric vehicles (EVs) and technology stocks. Nabeel holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Bahria University.

