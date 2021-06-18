Markets

3 Promising mREIT Stocks to Buy From the Prospering Industry

Contributor
Devyani Chamria Zacks
The Zacks REIT and Equity Trust industry is set to record a robust recovery thanks to the Fed’s asset purchase program and the fiscal intervention that have provided strong support for assets and liabilities of industry players. While strength in the housing sector is likely to keep origination momentum strong, an increase in mortgage rates could slow refinance activity that has been hindering asset yields.

These create an encouraging backdrop for players like Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY), Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT).



