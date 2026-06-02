3 Promising Genomics & Synthetic Biology Stocks in Spotlight in 2026

An updated edition of the April 13, 2026, article.

Genomics is the comprehensive study of genomes, the complete set of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) within an organism. Rapid scientific progress in this field has intensified interest among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seeking deeper insight into disease biology and more effective therapeutic strategies.

A key point to note is the difference between genetics and genomics. While genetics focuses on individual genes, genomics primarily aims to characterize all the genes of an organism. Genomics involves understanding how they interact with one another and with environmental factors to influence biological processes.

Insights from genomic research are increasingly being used to evaluate how patients respond to specific drugs. These findings are also driving the development of precise, more targeted treatments, contributing to the advancement of personalized medicine. As demand for innovative therapies continues to grow, genomics is poised to play an increasingly central role in the future of healthcare, despite the complexity inherent in genome-scale research.

The expanding genomics landscape has also supported the growth of synthetic biology, which applies engineering principles to biology. This emerging field involves redesigning organisms for diverse applications, including drug discovery, disease detection, enzyme engineering, gene editing and foundational research.

A key driver of progress in genomics has been the dramatic reduction in the cost, time and technical effort required to sequence an individual’s genome. A prominent player in this field is Illumina ILMN, widely recognized for its leadership in sequencing and array-based technologies for genetic analysis.

While many companies are using genomic sequencing to create solutions across healthcare and other industries, diagnostic firms are leveraging sequencing data to identify genetic variations and link them to known medical conditions.

Another breakthrough is the development of genome editing approaches, such as CRISPR/Cas9 technology. Gene editing companies, such as CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP and Beam Therapeutics BEAM, are exploring these tools to develop treatments (and potentially cures) for diseases caused by genetic mutations. By enabling precise modifications to DNA, genome editing offers the possibility of correcting harmful genetic defects at their source.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global genomics market was valued at $34.23 billion in 2025 and is expected to expand from $38.24 billion in 2026 to $99.26 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.66% over the period.

Per a Grandview Research article, the global synthetic biology market size was valued at $18.94 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $69.18 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2026 to 2033.

If you're looking to capitalize on this trend, our Genomics and Synthetic Biology screen makes it easy to identify high-potential stocks at any given time. At present, stocks like Pacific Biosciences of California PACB, Myriad Genetics MYGN and Twist Biosciences TWST hold potential.

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3 Genomics Stocks to Consider

Pacific Biosciences of California is a life science technology company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions. The company is focused on creating some of the world’s most advanced sequencing systems to provide customers with the most complete and accurate study of genomes, transcriptomes and epigenomes.

PACB’s portfolio, led by its HiFi long-read sequencing technology, supports a wide range of applications spanning human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology and other emerging fields.

Pacific Biosciences’ customers include academic and governmental research institutions, commercial testing and service laboratories, genome centers, public health labs, hospitals and clinical research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs), pharmaceutical companies and agricultural companies. The company has collaborated with n-Lorem Foundation and EspeRare to advance precision therapies for rare genetic diseases.

PACB’s shares have risen 4% in the last three months. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Myriad Genetics is a molecular diagnostics and precision medicine company focused on improving patient outcomes through advanced genetic testing. The company develops and commercializes innovative molecular diagnostic solutions that provide genetic insights to patients and healthcare providers. Its tests help evaluate disease risk, predict disease progression, and inform treatment decisions across multiple medical specialties. By enabling earlier detection, more personalized therapies, and better-informed clinical care, Myriad aims to enhance patient outcomes while helping reduce overall healthcare costs.

The company concentrates its expertise and product development efforts across these core areas: Oncology, Women’s Health and Mental Health. In early 2025, MYGN secured exclusive U.S. rights to PATHOMIQ_PRAD through a collaboration with PATHOMIQ, Inc., enhancing its oncology portfolio with AI-driven prostate cancer diagnostics. In September 2025, the company partnered with SOPHiA GENETICS S.A. to develop a global liquid biopsy companion diagnostic solution. The company is also investing in product innovation to support the growth of existing offerings and the launch of new products, including FirstGene and Precise MRD. These efforts strengthen its competitive position, expand its market opportunities, and further differentiate its testing portfolio. Myriad Genetics also carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Twist Biosciences, a synthetic biology company, has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The company leveraged its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing, sample preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development.

TWST has expanded beyond DNA synthesis into the production of synthetic RNA and antibody proteins, addressing larger market opportunities while supporting biologic drug discovery partnerships.

Its products serve a wide range of applications across healthcare, agriculture, food, chemicals, materials, academic research and technology.

As the company has expanded its offerings from DNA fragments and genes to protein and antibody solutions, the connection between its synthetic biology and biopharma businesses has strengthened.

Revenues are generated from synthetic biology products, NGS tools, and biopharma services, including antibody discovery, optimization and development. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).









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Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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