3 Promising Genomics Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in 2026

An updated edition of the June 2, 2026, article.

Genomics is a broad and detailed study of genomes (an organism’s complete set of deoxyribonucleic acid or DNA). Recent scientific advances in this area have heightened interest from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seeking deeper insight into disease biology and more effective therapeutic strategies.

It is important to distinguish between genetics and genomics. While genetics focuses on individual genes, genomics primarily aims to characterize all the genes of an organism. Genomics helps understand how genes operate within a living system and how they interact with one another and their environment.

Insights from genomic research are increasingly being used to evaluate how patients respond to specific drugs. These findings are also driving the development of precise, more targeted treatments, contributing to the advancement of personalized medicine. As demand for innovative therapies continues to grow, genomics is poised to play an increasingly central role in the future of healthcare, despite the complexity inherent in genome-scale research.

The expanding genomics landscape has also supported the growth of synthetic biology, which applies engineering principles to biology. This emerging field involves redesigning organisms for diverse applications, including drug discovery, disease detection, enzyme engineering, gene editing and foundational research.

The rapid progress in the novel space of genomics has been fueled by steep declines in the cost, time, and effort needed to sequence an individual’s genome. A major player in this field is Illumina ILMN, a global leader in sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis.

Diagnostic companies are using genomic sequencing data to identify genetic variations and connect them to known diseases. In contrast, other companies apply sequencing technologies to develop solutions across healthcare and other industries.

Another major advancement in the field is the emergence of genome-editing technologies, most notably CRISPR/Cas9. Companies specializing in gene editing, such as CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP and Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA, are exploring these tools to potentially treat or even cure diseases caused by genetic mutations. As the name implies, these technologies enable precise modifications to an organism’s DNA, allowing scientists to correct harmful defects at their source.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global genomics market was valued at $34.23 billion in 2025 and is expected to expand from $38.24 billion in 2026 to $99.26 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.66% over the period.

Per a Grandview Research article, the global synthetic biology market size was valued at $18.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $69.2 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2026 to 2033.

If you're looking to capitalize on this trend, our Genomics and Synthetic Biology screen makes it easy to identify high-potential stocks at any given time. At present, stocks such as Myriad Genetics MYGN, Sana Biotechnology SANA and Wave Life Sciences WVE hold potential.

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3 Genomics Stocks to Consider

Myriad Genetics is a molecular diagnostics and precision medicine company focused on improving patient outcomes through advanced genetic testing. The company develops and commercializes innovative molecular diagnostic solutions that provide genetic insights to patients and healthcare providers. Its tests help evaluate disease risk, predict disease progression, and inform treatment decisions across multiple medical specialties. By enabling earlier detection, more personalized therapies, and better-informed clinical care, Myriad aims to enhance patient outcomes while helping reduce overall healthcare costs.

The company is experiencing strong momentum across its core cancer diagnostics business. Per management, its Cancer Care Continuum strategy is gaining traction, supported by a dedicated hereditary cancer sales force and targeted initiatives aimed at driving continued growth in germline testing. Management’s initiatives to strengthen the Prenatal Health business are expected to support stronger performance over the remainder of 2026. The limited launch of its Precise MRD test for breast cancer has generated encouraging early feedback. The company remains on track to launch additional tests in 2026, which it expects to become key growth drivers beginning in 2027.

Myriad Genetics also carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Sana Biotechnology is developing ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms to revolutionize treatment of various diseases, such as type 1 diabetes (T1D), B-cell cancers and B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases. The company is advancing three lead therapeutic candidates built on its proprietary platform technologies. These include SC451, a HIP-edited product candidate for the treatment of type 1 diabetes for type 1 diabetes; SG293, an in vivo CAR T therapy for B-cell malignancies and B-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases; and SG227, an in vivo CAR T therapy for multiple myeloma. The company retains worldwide commercial rights to all three programs.

The company has collaborated with Mayo Clinic to advance development of SC451. Sana expects to file an investigational new drug application and begin a phase I study for SC451 as this year. Sana also plans to initially evaluate SG293 in non-Hodgkin lymphoma and report first-in-human data as early as this year. If successful, the company intends to expand SG293 into B-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases and advance SG227 into clinical studies for multiple myeloma.

SANA currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Wave Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the broad potential of ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines (also known as oligonucleotides), or those targeting RNA, to transform human health. The company’s proprietary RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation and deep insights with human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and common disorders.

Its proprietary PRISM platform integrates multiple RNA-targeting approaches, including RNA interference (SpiNA) and RNA editing (AIMers), to create precision therapies. It boasts a diverse pipeline, including programs for obesity (WVE-007), alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (WVE-006), PNPLA3 I148M-associated liver disease (WVE-008), Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Huntington's disease, and several preclinical candidates.

The company initiated the phase IIa multidose portion of the INLIGHT study, a placebo-controlled (3:1) study evaluating WVE-007 as monotherapy in individuals living with obesity with high BMI (35-50 kg/m2) and comorbidities. The company remains on track to launch additional phase II studies in the second half of 2026 evaluating WVE-007, both in combination with incretin therapies and as a maintenance treatment following incretin use.

WVE currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.







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Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (SANA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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