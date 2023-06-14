3 Promising EV Stocks to Get Ahead of the Game

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As the dust settles in the high-stakes world of electric vehicles (EVs), it’s becoming obvious that not all contenders will cross the finish line. Only the most promising EV stocks in this high-speed race can withstand sturdy headwinds from economic turbulence and emerge even stronger.

Established firms are turning on the afterburners in today’s rapidly shifting EV landscape, providing conservative investors with dependable yet potentially fast-moving picks.

As these emerging EV stocks start delivering vehicles and supply chain issues begin to ease, the outlook for 2023 and beyond is encouraging.

Finding the top EV stocks to buy from the crowd is imperative. By focusing on best-in-class stocks, investors can capitalize on EV stocks with upside and wager on the best EV stocks for future growth.

SQM Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile $71.73 TSLA Tesla $258.12 CHPT ChargePoint $9.58

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Source: Bjoern Wylezich/ShutterStock.com

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) stands tall as Chile’s largest lithium producer, effectively reaping the rewards of the lithium demand surge over the past few years.

The firm’s positioning in Chile, a region housing the world’s most substantial proven lithium reserves, places it in an advantageous position. Lithium demand shows no sign of slowing down, so companies like SQM are unlikely to slow down soon.

Its fundamentals have been a peach, with it boasting double-digit growth across both lines over the past five years on average. Its year-over-year sales and EBITDA figures are up by more than 150%.

SQM recently unveiled a strategic agreement with Ford, aiming to secure a steady supply of high-quality lithium products, fueling the production of EVs.

This move strengthens SQM’s foothold and reaffirms its pivotal role in the sector’s future. It’s arguably one of the top dividend stocks out there, yielding over 15% with a five-year average growth of more than 49%.

Tesla (TSLA)

Source: Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

EV behemoth Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) proved its mettle once again during the earnings season, showcasing its stellar performance.

Despite a dip in the U.S. EV market share during the first quarter, It delivered an astonishing 422,875 vehicles delivered in the first quarter, leaving its previous figure of 310,000 vehicles in the dust.

Notwithstanding a margin squeeze caused by competitive pricing, the mounting delivery numbers underscore the EV giant’s market dominance. Diving deeper into the financials, Tesla’s balance sheet exudes strength and stability.

The company delivered a jaw-dropping $16 billion cash reserve in the first quarter, fueled by its massive operating cash flow figure of $2.5 billion.

Adding to the optimism is Tesla’s audacious goal of shipping 20 million vehicles annually by 2030. Hence, with such robust financial flexibility, Tesla can make significant investments without leaning on leverage.

ChargePoint (CHPT)

Source: YuniqueB / Shutterstock.com

As the leading charging infrastructure provider, ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) has effectively established its position as a frontrunner in the North American market.

Investors have lauded the company for its premier asset-light business-to-business model, recently unveiling its robust first-quarter results illustrating a staggering 59% surge in its top line to $130 million compared to the same period last year.

Moreover, in a move highlighting its unwavering focus on profitability, the firm announced its intention to slash its EBITDA loss by nearly two-thirds by the fourth quarter of its current fiscal year, compared to the first quarter.

Also, if the company hits the midpoint of its second-quarter guidance range, we could witness another massive year-over-year sale increase of 41%. According to Tipranks analysts, the cherry on top could be a nearly 90% upside from current price levels.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Promising EV Stocks to Get Ahead of the Game appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.