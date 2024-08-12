3 Principal Financial Group Mutual Fund for Strong Returns

Principal Financial Group, with over 140 years of global experience, has a strong emphasis on sustainable investing by incorporating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into all actively managed asset categories. Operating in 27 countries with a workforce of 19,000 employees and offers a flexible, client-centric approach investment strategy making Principal Financial Group mutual fund an attractive investment option.

Investing in Principal Financial Group mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Principal Financial Group mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Principal MidCap PMBJX fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of companies with medium-market capitalization. PMBJX advisors also choose to invest in foreign securities.

Bill Nolin has been the lead manager of PMBJX since Dec 6, 2000. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like TransDigm Group Inc (5.8%), Copart, Inc. (5.4%) and HEICO Corp (5%) as of Apr 30, 2024.

PMBJX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 4.9% and 11%, respectively. PMBJX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 0.80%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Principal Capital Appreciation PCAPX fund invests in equity securities of companies across all market capitalizations, with a higher emphasis on large-cap companies compared to small or mid-cap companies. PCAPX advisors also invest in securities of businesses they believe are undervalued, have a competitive advantage, and possess barriers to entry in their industries.

Daniel R. Coleman has been the lead manager of PCAPX since May 18, 2010. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (6.1%), Apple Inc. (4.7%) and Alphabet Inc. (3.8%) as of Apr 30, 2024.

PCAPX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.7% and 15.2%, respectively. PCAPX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 0.82%.

Principal Large Cap Value Fund PPSFX invests its assets in large-cap companies that fall within the range of the Russell 1000 Value Index. PPSFX advisors also invest in undervalued value equity securities.

James W. Fennessey has been the lead manager of PPSFX since Jun 1, 2009. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like American International Group, Inc. (1.9%), UnitedHealth Group Inc. (1.9%) and Wells Fargo & Co (1.9%) as of Apr 30, 2024.

PPSFX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 5.6% and 8.9%, respectively. PPSFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. Its net expense ratio is 1.27%.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.