3 Potential Trillion-Dollar Companies That You Didn’t See Coming

The future of the economy remains uncertain, with divergent opinions among experts. The Economist has presented a pessimistic view, arguing that high-interest rates will lead to economic policy failures and reduced growth. While there are indications that the pessimistic view is taking hold in some areas, there is still room for optimism. With optimism, there is also hope for potential trillion-dollar companies.

A soft landing is possible. Factors such as rising real incomes and the overall financial health of companies may help the economy weather the challenges posed by higher interest rates. Because of the current economic state, you must invest in future trillion-dollar companies. These companies will be quick to deliver strong returns no matter how slow the market is.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is a leader in the American networking and cellular providers business. With more than 140 million customers, VZ currently rests at a valuation of $35.64. Verizon has a median target price of $38.75.

Currently, the communication technology industry is valued at $11.5 billion in 2022. Revenue is expected to grow to $100.9 billion by 2030 from an eight-year 31.31% CAGR. Verizon holds a strong standing in the industry, with a 28.5% market share in the industry.

Verizon has a revenue of $33.34 billion, as well as an EPS of $4.97. Declines in revenue were attributed to reduced wireless equipment, which are adequately being addressed.

Overall, Verizon’s updates to their wireless services prove to be a strong point for the future. Verizon is covering the most cities out of all wireless providers. Also, their zero-carbon wireless policies are actively drawing in customers to the business. Additionally, ecosystem services offered by Verizon such as wireless connectivity, Wi-Fi coverage and a network app all entice customers to join due to the easy-to-use interface. These factors all pose a successful Q4 2023 for VZ.

Electronics Arts Incorporated (EA)

Electronics Arts Incorporated(NASDAQ:EA) is an American video game company with games such as Apex Legends and Madden.

EA’s stock is up 6.06% YTD at $129.58 and is covered by 25 analysts. These analysts are offering a 12-month price forecast with a median-high price projected to be $145-$162 .

The video game market in the United States is projected to be valued at $68.27 billion as of 2023. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.04% from 2023-2027. This means it should reach a value of $103.80 billion by 2027. Key catalysts for this immense growth include urbanization, the introduction of new technologies in the industry, and the rise in quality of life around the world.

EA saw revenue grow from $7.37 billion in 2022 to $7.58 billion in 2023 representing an increase of 2.79%. In addition, the market cap also increased from 2022 to 2023 by 4.08% from $33.73 billion to $35.10 billion. The Gross Profit Margin (TTM) reached 76.33%, which is 56.96% more than the sector median of a tiny 48.63%. These metrics indicate that EA is growing at a fast rate while remaining extremely profitable.

EA has many competitive advantages that allow it to stay at the top and dominate the gaming industry. A major advantage is its licensing agreements with the NFL. This allows games within the Madden franchise to be consistently gross high. EA also uses a single engine to make all of its games which helps economically. EA also frequently pushes out updates on video game titles and yearly makes superior, better-updated editions of “EAFC” and “Madden.” As newer games and holidays approach, EA will see a spike in revenue.

EA’s domination of the video game industry is on the rise is why I give it a “Buy” rating and advise anyone to buy this stock before the end of 2023.

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM)

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) offers cloud-based CRM software to help businesses save time, reduce costs and improve customer relationships.

CRM stock currently sits at $207.42 up 53.9% YTD, with analysts predicting a 12-month median price of $255.0 ranging to a high of $340.0.

In 2022, the worldwide market for customer relationship management was assessed at $64.41 billion, and it is projected to attain $157.53 billion by 2030, experiencing a robust 12% CAGR. This remarkable expansion can be attributed to the increasing emphasis that businesses are placing on customer-focused approaches, a fundamental requirement in today’s contemporary business landscape.

Salesforce has demonstrated robust financials, achieving a five-year annual revenue growth of 24.23%. In the fiscal year 2023, Salesforce exhibited exceptional operational prowess, as evidenced by its outstanding leveraged Free Cash Flow (FCF) margin of 31.95%, surpassing the sector median of 7.52%.

