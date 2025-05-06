3 Places To Travel That Are Like Hawaii but Way Cheaper

Outdoor enthusiasts and tourists seeking a relaxing getaway in paradise head to Hawaii for its beautiful beaches, lush rainforests, volcanoes and endless natural beauty. That said, it comes at a cost.

Here are some key price estimates for a one-week Hawaiian vacation, according to Collections of Waikiki:

Solo traveler staying in a hostel: $1,000

Solo traveler staying in a hotel: $2,000

Two travelers in a luxury hotel: $5,000

A family of four staying in a hotel: $13,000

These average prices generally include flight, hotel, food and rental car. However, as traveling costs continue to climb for accommodations and food due to inflation and over-tourism, you might want to consider a more budget-friendly destination for your vacation.

Sure, Hawaii has stunning sunsets and breathtaking views, but so do many other places at a more affordable price. Here are three locations similar to Hawaii — but without the hefty price tag.

Cancún, Mexico

With its beautiful beaches, turquoise blue seas and rich history, Cancún has become a favorite destination for travelers. Plus, the year-round tropical weather and many exciting things to do have made the Mexican location a hotspot in recent years.

While it’s become a go-to for jet setters, it’s still affordable. According to ChampionTraveler, on average it costs $1,116 for a solo traveler, $2,004 for a couple, and $3,758 for a family of 4 for a one-week jaunt to Cancun.

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is located in the northeast Caribbean Sea, about 1,000 miles from Miami. It strikes the perfect balance of lively nightlife, tranquil beaches, cascading waterfalls and beautiful rainforests. And get this — it’s one of the cheapest places in the Caribbean for Americans, and you don’t need a passport to go there.

The average cost for seven days for one person is around $1,500. For a couple, it is about $2,300, according to PuertoRico.com.

Tahiti

Many travelers dream of going Tahiti, but the affordability deters some from visiting the French Polynesian island that offers black sand beaches, lagoons, waterfalls, volcanoes and spectacular scenery. However, there are ways to cut costs.

Try visiting during the low season from December to late February, when temperatures are still in the 80s, being flexible on your travel dates, and opting for an Airbnb over a hotel, which can range from $60 to $150 per night per Islands.com. According to the site, you can search for packages that “bundle airfare, airport transfers, accommodations, daily breakfast and even a few dinners into one per-person price (generally starting in the $2,500-$3,500 range for seven nights).”

