3 Places To Travel That Are Like Hawaii but Way Cheaper

Outdoor enthusiasts and tourists seeking a relaxing getaway in paradise head to Hawaii for its beautiful beaches, lush rainforests, volcanoes and endless natural beauty. That said, it comes at a cost. According to Collections of Waikiki, the average price for a solo traveler is $4,000 per week, which includes flight, hotel, food and rental car.

As prices continue to climb for accommodations and food due to inflation and over-tourism, you might want to consider a more budget-friendly destination for your vacation. Sure, Hawaii has stunning sunsets and breathtaking views, but so do many other places at an affordable cost. Here are three locations similar to Hawaii but without the hefty price tag.

1. Cancún, Mexico

With its beautiful beaches, turquoise blue seas, and rich history, Cancún has become a favorite destination for travelers. Plus, the year-round tropical weather and many exciting things to do have made the Mexico location a hotspot in recent years. While it’s become a go-to for jet setters, it’s still affordable. Couples can expect to spend an average of $2,000 per week, according to ChampionTraveler.

2. Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is located in the northeast Caribbean Sea, about 1,000 miles from Miami, and strikes the perfect balance of lively nightlife, tranquil beaches, cascading waterfalls, and beautiful rainforests. It’s one of the cheapest places in the Caribbean for Americans, and you don’t need a passport. The average cost for seven days for one person is around $1,300; for a couple, it is about $2,300, according to PuertoRico.com.

3. Tahiti

Many travelers dream of going Tahiti, but the affordability deters some from visiting the French Polynesia that offers black sand beaches, lagoons, waterfalls, volcanoes and spectacular scenery.

However, there are ways to cut costs, like visiting during the low season from December to late February, when temperatures are still in the 80s, being flexible on your travel dates, and opting for an Airbnb over a hotel, which can range from $60 to $150 per night per Islands.com. According to the site, you can search for packages that “bundle airfare, airport transfers, accommodations, daily breakfast and even a few dinners into one per-person price (generally starting in the $2,500-$3,500 range for seven nights).”

