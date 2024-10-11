3 Pipeline Stocks to Thrive in a Volatile Energy Market: WMB, KMI, ENB

The oil-energy sector is marked by significant uncertainty, with many companies highly vulnerable to sharp fluctuations in oil and natural gas prices. The extreme volatility in oil prices since the COVID-19 pandemic is a clear example. On April 20, 2020, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude dropped to an unprecedented low of negative $36.98 per barrel before skyrocketing to $123.64 by March 8, 2022, as global economies began to reopen.

Despite this volatility, investors need not shy away from the sector entirely. Midstream energy companies like The Williams Companies Inc. WMB, Kinder Morgan Inc. KMI and Enbridge Inc. ENB have proven their ability to weather market fluctuations. These companies are well-positioned for long-term growth, even in a challenging energy landscape. The oil price data is sourced from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Can Midstream Players Combat Energy Market Volatility?

Unlike the business of upstream and downstream energy companies, operations of midstream energy players like the companies mentioned above have significantly lower exposure to oil and gas price volatility.

Midstream companies’ pipeline and storage assets are secured under long-term take-or-pay contracts. These contracts ensure that shippers pay for the capacity reserved, whether they utilize it or not, which provides a steady stream of revenue. This structure allows companies to generate stable earnings insulated from fluctuations in the volume and prices of oil and natural gas transported, thereby offering significant stability to their bottom line.

Therefore, it's an opportune moment for investors to keep an eye on companies within the midstream energy space.

3 Midstream Stocks in the Spotlight: WMB, KMI, ENB

WMB's Leadership in Natural Gas Transport

The Williams Companies generates stable fee-based earnings since it transports one-third of the natural gas consumed in the United States. Having ownership and operating interests in pipeline networks spanning 33,000 miles, WMB transports natural gas from the prolific basins in the United States to the end market. The leading midstream player is thus well-positioned to gain from rising clean energy demand since the transported natural gas is used for generating electricity, heating rooms and cooking.

KMI: Shaping the Landscape of Natural Gas Infrastructure

Kinder Morgan’s stable business model is reflected in its natural gas transportation activities. Its pipeline networks transport roughly 40% of the commodity produced in the United States. Throughout North America, KMI’s pipeline network is spread over 79,000 miles, transporting natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide and more, securing long-term, stable, fee-based earnings.

Enbridge’s Project Backlog Drives Growth

Enbridge is well-regarded for its low-risk business model, offering stable and predictable cash flows. This stability is largely due to long-term contracts that provide consistent fee-based revenues, continuously generating wealth for shareholders. The midstream energy giant enhances its cash flows with a robust pipeline of secured midstream projects worth C$24 billion, scheduled to come online through 2028.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.