3 PIMCO Mutual Funds You Should Consider Buying

Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services across the globe, with more than 2,800 employees. PIMCO had around $1.82 trillion in assets under management as of Jun 30, 2022.

PIMCO offers a broad lineup of investment solutions for the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estate, alternative investments and risk-management services. Though the firm manages an array of mutual funds, it is best known for those based on a fixed income.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds — PIMCO RAE PLUS EMG Fund PEFIX, PIMCO All Asset Fund Class A PASAX and PIMCO All Asset Fund PATRX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

PIMCO RAE PLUS EMG Fund seeks to exceed the total return of the MSCI Emerging Markets Value Index by investing in stocks economically tied to emerging markets, and complements this equity exposure with an absolute return bond alpha strategy. PEFIX invests a small portion of its total assets in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries.

PIMCO RAE PLUS EMG Fund has three-year annualized returns of 2.3%. Marc Seidner has been one of the fund managers of PEFIX since 2021.

PIMCO All Asset Fund Class A seeks maximum real returnalongside capital preservation. PASAX pursues its investment objective by investing most of its assets in the least expensive class of shares of any actively managed or smart-beta funds (including mutual funds or exchange-traded funds) of the Trust, or PIMCO ETF Trust or PIMCO Equity Series.

PIMCO All Asset Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 5.6%. As of March 2022, PASAX held 30 issues with 21.5% of its assets invested in PIMCO ALL ASSET MULTI RAE.

PIMCO All Asset Fund is considered a “fund of funds”, because it chooses to pursue its investment objective by investing in other funds. PATRX invests most of its assets in the least expensive class of shares of any actively managed or smart-beta funds of the Trust, or PIMCO ETF Trust or PIMCO Equity Series, but does not invest in other fund of funds.

PIMCO All Asset Fund has three-year annualized returns of 5.3%. PATRX has an expense ratio of 0.82% compared with the category average of 1.29%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

