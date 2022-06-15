3 PIMCO Mutual Funds to Buy for Spectacular Returns

Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services across the globe, with more than 2,800 employees. PIMCO had around $2.2 trillion in assets under management as of Sep 30, 2021.

PIMCO offers a broad lineup of investment solutions for the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estate, alternative investments and risk-management services. Though the firm manages an array of mutual funds, it is best known for those based on a fixed income.

Below we share with you three top-ranked PIMCOmutual funds — PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond Fund PYMAX, PIMCO Equity Series - PIMCO RAE US Small Fund PMJAX and PIMCO RAE US Fund Class A PKAAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond Fund invests the majority of its assets in debt securities that are expected to provide income free from federal income tax. PYMAX may invest in investment-grade municipal bonds and part of its assets in private activity bonds.

PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond Fund has three-year annualized returns of 1.6%. David Hammer has been one of the fund managers of PYMAX since 2015.

PIMCO Equity Series - PIMCO RAE US Small Fund seeks long-term capital growth. PMJAX invests the majority of its assets in securities of small-capcompanieseconomically tied to the United States.

PIMCO Equity Series - PIMCO RAE US Small Fund has three-year annualized returns of 19.7%.As of December2021, PMJAXheld 305issues with 4.12% of its assets invested in SM Energy Co.

PIMCO RAE US Fund Class Aseeks to invest most of its net assets in securities of U.S companies. PKAAX’s advisors choose to invest in companies based on liquidity and capacity requirements.

PIMCO RAE US Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 15.1%. PKAAX has an expense ratio of 0.81% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCOmutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.