3 PIMCO Mutual Funds to Buy for Excellent Returns

PIMCO (Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC), founded in 1971, is an American investment management firm based in Newport Beach, CA. As of Mar 31, 2023, the company had $1.8 trillion in assets under management in various asset classes like fixed income, equities, commodities, ETFs, hedge funds and private equity. PIMCO has more than 297 portfolio managers with an average experience of more than 17 years and 168 analysts and risk managers in 22 locations across America, Europe and Asia, including eight trading desks covering every time zone. PIMCO is entrusted by various central banks, sovereign wealth funds, public and private pension funds, financial and non-financial corporations, foundations and endowments, financial advisors, family offices and individual investors. Below, we share with you three PIMCO mutual funds, viz. PIMCO RAE US Small Fund PMJAX
, PIMCO RAE US Fund PKAAX
and PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund PQICX
. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1
(Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds. PIMCO RAE US Small Fund
seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets in small-cap, U.S.-based companies. PMJAX advisors invest in stocks based on fundamental requirements like liquidity and capacity. PIMCO RAE US Small Fund has three-year annualized returns of 24.6%. PMJAX has an expense ratio of 0.90% compared with the category average of 1.16%. PIMCO RAE US Fund
invests the maximum proportion of its net assets in securities of large-cap companies, which are economically tied to the United States. PKAAX advisors choose to invest in companies based on liquidity and capacity requirements. PIMCO RAE US Fund has three-year annualized returns of 17%. Christopher J. Brightman has been one of the fund managers of PKAAX since 2015. PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund
invests most of its net assets in a diverse portfolio of income-producing equities and equity-related assets. PQICX advisors generally choose to invest according to PIMCO’s systematic equity income strategy. PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.1%. As of the end of December 2022, PQICX held 188 issues, with 1.88 of its assets invested in Johnson & Johnson. To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>
This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation
Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the RecessionView All Zacks #1 Ranked Mutual Funds
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Get Your Free (PQICX): Fund Analysis Report
Get Your Free (PKAAX): Fund Analysis Report
Get Your Free (PMJAX): Fund Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.