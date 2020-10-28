3 PIMCO Mutual Funds to Buy for a Steady Portfolio

Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services across the globe with the help of more than 2,800 employees. PIMCO had around $2.02 trillion assets under management as of Sep 30, 2020.

PIMCO offers a broad line-up of investment solutions for the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estate, alternative investments and risk-management services. Though the firm manages an array of mutual funds, it is best known for those based on fixed income.

Below we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

PIMCO Diversified Income Fund Class C PDICX seeks to maximize total return on investment, which is on par with preservation of capital. The fund invests the majority of its assets in a diverse portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments of varying maturities. It may also invest in investment-grade as well as high-yield securities. PDICX has three-year annualized returns of 3.4%.

As of the end of June 2020, PDICX held 2,007 issues, with 5.44% of its assets invested in Cdx Hy32 5y Ice.

PIMCO Fixed Income SHares: Series M FXIMX fund aims for maximum total return along with the preservation of capital and prudent investment management. The fund invests the majority of its assets in a portfolio of domestic and foreign fixed income instruments of varying maturities that include mortgage- and other asset-backed securities, corporate debt securities and floating and variable rate debt instruments. FXIMX has returned 5.5% in the past three years.

FXIMX has an expense ratio of 0.06% compared with the category average of 1.00%.

PIMCO RAE US Fund Class A PKAAX aims for long-term capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies that are economically linked to the United States. It has returned 3% in three years.

Robert D. Arnott is the fund manager of PKAAX since 2015.

