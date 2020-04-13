3 PIMCO Mutual Funds for Your Portfolio

Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services across the globe with the help of more than 2,800 employees. PIMCO had around $1.78 trillion assets under management as of Mar 31, 2020.

PIMCO offers a broad line-up of investment solutions for the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estates, alternative investments and risk management services. Though the firm manages an array of mutual funds, it is best known for those based on fixed income.

Below we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

PIMCO Credit Opportunities Bond Fund Class APZCRX invests majority of its assets in Fixed Income Instruments of different maturities. These may be forwards or derivatives, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. The fund may invest in both investment grade and high-yield securities. The fund seeks maximum total return. PZCRX has returned 1.4% over the past five years.

Mark R. Kiesel is the fund manager of PZCRX since 2011.

PIMCO Senior Floating Rate Fund Class A PSRZX aims for high current income. The fund invests most of its assets in an actively-managed portfolio of senior secured floating rate loans. It aims to offer risk-adjusted returns with a higher-quality orientation. PSRZX has five-year annualized returns of 0.7%.

PSRZX has an expense ratio of 1.05% compared with the category average of 1.07%.

PIMCO High Yield Fund Class A PHDAX aims for maximum total return. The fund invests majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of high-yield securities. It may also invest minority of its assets in securities rated Caa or below by Moody's or rated likewise by the S&P or Fitch. If the security is unrated, PIMCO determines its quality. PHDAX has returned 2.3% in the past five years.

As of Dec 31, 2019, PHDAX held 807 issues, with 2.74% of its assets invested in Cdx Hy32 5y Ice.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

