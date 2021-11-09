3 PIMCO Mutual Funds for a Steady Portfolio

Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services across the globe with the help of more than 2,800 employees. PIMCO had around $2.2 trillion assets under management as of Sep 30, 2021.

PIMCO offers a broad lineup of investment solutions for the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estate, alternative investments and risk-management services. Though the firm manages an array of mutual funds, it is best known for those based on fixed income.

Below we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

PIMCO StocksPLUS Small Fund Class A PCKAX maintains a portfolio by investing in fixed income securities related to the Russell 2000 Index, including bonds and other derivatives to derive a higher return than the index. The fund focuses on investing in those fixed income instruments, that are actively managed by PIMCO. It has returned 9.9% in three years.

As of the end of June 2021, PCKAX held 726 issues, with 27.43% of its assets invested in Ru20intr Trs Equity 3Ml-1 *Bullet* Boa.

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund Class A PMJAX seeks long-term capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of small-capitalization companies. It particularly focuses on small companies economically tied to the United States. It has returned 12.2% in three years.

Robert D. Arnott has been one of the fund managers of PMJAX since 2015.

PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Class A PYMAX invests the major portion of its assets in debt securities that are expected to provide income free from federal income tax. PYMAX may invest in investment grade municipal bonds and not more than 30% of its assets in "private activity" bonds. PYMAX has three-year annualized returns of 6.6%.

PYMAX has an expense ratio of 0.87% compared with the category average of 0.92%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

