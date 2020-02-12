3 PIMCO Funds You Must Grab Today

Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services across the globe with the help of more than 2,800 employees. PIMCO had around $1.91 trillion assets under management as of Dec 31, 2019.

PIMCO offers a broad lineup of investment solutions for the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estates, alternative investments and risk management services. Though the firm manages an array of mutual funds, it is best known for those based on fixed income.

Below we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund Class A PMJAX seeks long-term capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of small-capitalization companies. It particularly focuses on small-cap companies in the United States. PMJAX has three-year annualized returns of 3.3%.

Robert D. Arnott is the fund manager of PMJAX since 2015.

PIMCO Diversified Income Fund Class C PDICX seeks to maximize total return on investment, which is on par with preservation of capital. The fund invests the majority of its assets in a diverse portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments of varying maturities. It may also invest in investment-grade as well as high-yield securities. PDICX has three-year annualized returns of 5.7%.

As of Sep 30, 2019, PDICX held 1,489 issues, with 13.05% of its assets invested in Cdx Hy32 5y Ice.

PIMCO Senior Floating Rate Fund Class A PSRZX aims for high current income. The fund invests most of its assets in an actively managed portfolio of senior secured floating rate loans. It aims to offer risk-adjusted returns with a higher-quality orientation. PSRZX has three-year annualized returns of 3.8%.

PSRZX has an expense ratio of 1.05% compared with the category average of 1.07%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.