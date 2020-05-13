3 PIMCO Funds for Spectacular Gains Ahead

PIMCO or Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC is a well-known global investment management firm. It offers a broad line-up of investment solutions that encompass the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estates, alternative investments and risk management.

Though the firm manages a large number of mutual funds across a wide spectrum, it is best known for fixed income mutual funds. It boasts more than 2,800 employees across 12 countries and has trading operations in North America, Europe and Asia. The company had around $1.78 trillion of assets under management as of Mar 31, 2020.

Below we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

PIMCO Fixed Income SHares: Series C FXICX aims for maximum total return andcapital preservation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in a portfolio of U.S. and foreign fixed income instruments that comprise corporate debt securities of U.S. and non- U.S. issuers. It has returned 4.8% in three years.

As of Mar 31, 2020, FXICX held 372 issues with 10.38% of its assets invested in Federal National Mortgage Association 4%.

PIMCO TRENDS Managed Futures Strategy Fund Class A PQTAX aims for risk-adjusted returns that are on par with apt investment management. The fund invests the majority of its assets in derivative instruments that are linked to interest rates, currencies, mortgages, credit, commodities, equity indices and instruments related to volatility. It has returned 4.6% in three years.

PQTAX has an expense ratio of 1.74% compared with the category average of 1.79%.

PIMCO RAE US Fund Class A PKAAX aims for long-term capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies that are economically linked to the United States. It has returned 1.3% in three years.

Robert D. Arnott is the fund manager of PKAAX since 2015.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

