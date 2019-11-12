3 PIMCO Funds for a Steady Portfolio

PIMCO or Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC is a well-known global investment management firm. It offers a broad line-up of investment solutions that encompass the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estates, alternative investments and risk management.

Though the firm manages a large number of mutual funds across a wide range, it is best known for fixed income mutual funds. It boasts more than 2,800 employees across 12 countries and has trading operations in North America, Europe and Asia. The company had around $1.88 trillion of assets under management as of Sep 30, 2019.

Below we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund Class A PMJAX seeks long-term capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of small-capitalization companies. The fund particularly focuses on small-cap companies in the United States. PMJAX has returned 14.1% on a year-to-date basis.

Robert D. Arnott is the fund manager of PMJAX since 2015.

PIMCO Senior Floating Rate Fund Class A PSRZX aims for high current income. The fund invests most of its assets in an actively managed portfolio of senior secured floating rate loans. It aims to offer risk-adjusted returns with a higher-quality orientation. PSRZX has year-to-date returns of 7%.

PSRZX has an expense ratio of 1.05% compared with the category average of 1.07%.

PIMCO High Yield Fund Class A PHDAX aims for maximum total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of high-yield securities. It may also invest the minority of its assets in securities rated Caa or below by Moody's or rated likewise by S&P or Fitch. If the security is unrated, PIMCO determines its quality. PHDAX has returned 12.2% on a year-to-date basis.

As of Jun 30, 2019, PHDAX held 787 issues, with 2.30% of its assets invested in Cdx Hy31 5y Ice.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

