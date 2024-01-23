3 Permian Stocks to Watch as Oil Price is Still Healthy

The pricing environment of crude oil continues to be favorable, encouraging more exploration and production activities. Upstream players may keep increasing their operations in prolific shale resources, consequently raising the count of drilling rigs. With the uptick in drilling activities, production is expected to increase, benefiting businesses involved in exploration and production.

Oil Price Still High

West Texas Intermediate crude price is trading at more than $70 per barrel, which is highly favorable for exploration and production activities. Also, in its short-term energy outlook, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”) projected the average spot price of West Texas Intermediate crude at $77.99 per barrel this year, still a handsome price for upstream operations.

Permian Oil Production to Rise

In February, total oil production from shale resources in the United States will likely decrease by 2,000 barrels per day to 9,680 thousand barrels per day (MBbl/D), per EIA. The shale resources comprise Anadarko, Appalachia, Bakken, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Niobrara and Permian.

Of all the resources, only the Permian will witness an increase in daily oil production next month, according to the EIA’s drilling productivity report. In the Permian, the EIA projects oil production to rise by 5,000 barrels per day to 5,974 MBbls/D next month.

Permian Explorers in the Spotlight

It has been crystal clear that a favorable crude pricing scenario is backing higher production volumes. Improving Permian production amid healthy oil prices has raised the incentive to keep an eye on companies like Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, Chevron Corporation CVX and Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG, operating in the most prolific basin. All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

3 Stocks to Gain

ExxonMobil and Chevron have solid upstream businesses. In the Permian Basin, ExxonMobil has a solid pipeline of profitable projects. Chevron, too, has a strong foothold in the Permian, where a significant portion of the energy major’s acreage has minimum royalty payments.

To further strengthen its presence in the Permian, ExxonMobil has entered into a staggering $59.5 billion all-stock deal to buy Pioneer Natural Resources PXD. This is because Pioneer Natural is one of the foremost oil producers operating in the Permian Basin. With the deal closure expected in the first half of 2024, Permian production of the integrated energy major will more than double to 1.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMBoE/D). Furthermore, ExxonMobil projected that this production figure will rise to an impressive 2 MMBoE/D by 2027.

Diamondback Energy, a leading pure-play Permian operator, has reported ongoing enhancements in the average productivity per well in the Midland Basin. Thus, the exploration and production company is likely to continue witnessing increased production volumes. FANG also has an investment-grade balance sheet.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.