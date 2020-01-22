3 Perks That Make the Most Expensive Travel Cards Worth the Money

Don't rule out a travel card because of a costly annual fee.

If youâre looking for a new travel card, you may think that a credit card with a lower annual fee is your best choice. After all, it's easier to get your money's worth from a credit card with an annual fee in the $95-to-$150 range rather than from a card that costs $400 or more, right?Â

Maybe not. From a value perspective, sometimes the more expensive credit card can be a better option, regardless of how much you spend or your level of experience with travel cards. Even though a more expensive card will cost you a few hundred dollars upfront, it may offer a few high-value perks that you wonât find with a less expensive travel card.

Image source: Getty Images

1. Spending credits

Several credit cards with expensive annual fees offer spending credits on certain types of purchases. For example, you can find cards that offer annual travel credits of $250 or $300. That means, each year, when you spend $250 or $300 in travel purchases, youâll receive a statement credit refund for that amount.

A spending credit can significantly reduce the cost of a credit card. For example, say you find a travel card with a $450 annual fee. That seems like a lot, but then you notice that it also offers an annual travel credit of $300. You always spend far more than $300 per year on travel, so you're sure to use that credit.

In that case, you'd basically pay only $150 per year for this card, which isnât much more than the fees for those less expensive travel cards. Plus, this card offers quite a few more benefits than the other cards as well.

Just remember that you should pick a card that has credits you can use without changing your normal spending habits. If you're making purchases you normally wouldn't just to take advantage of a spending credit, then that credit isn't providing you with much value.

2. High rewards rates

As a general rule, credit cards with higher annual fees earn more rewards than their less expensive counterparts. The most expensive cards often have the most bonus categories in which cardholders can earn extra points and/or the highest rewards rates.

Youâll find most of the value from travel cards comes from their rewards. A high rewards rate can increase the value of a card. For example, let's say that you're comparing two travel cards. One is a premium card with an expensive annual fee. The other is a more affordable alternative. The premium card earns 2 points per $1 more in bonus categories than the lower-cost card.Â

Now say you typically spend $10,000 per year in those bonus categories. In this case, you'd earn 20,000 more points per year with the premium card. Assuming you get at least $0.01 per point (which isn't difficult with the best travel cards), that's at least $200 per year in additional value.

3. Airport lounge access

Many of the most expensive travel cards also offer a complimentary membership in at least one airport lounge program. If you fly multiple times per year, this is a perk that can make a big difference in the quality of your travels.

How much value you get from lounge access depends on how often you visit an airport lounge, how long you stay there, and what amenities you use. I value a one-hour visit to an airport lounge at $30, taking into account the loungeâs comfort and access to free food and drinks. If my credit card gets me into eight lounges per year, then that's $240 in value.

Weighing the value of an expensive travel card

Sticker shock is a natural reaction to a credit card with an annual fee of $400 or more. You might think, "I would never pay that much for a credit card." But before you make that decision, take a closer look at what that card offers.

Spending credits could practically cut the annual fee of a card in half. Plus, a high rewards rate and airport lounge access can add hundreds of dollars in value to that card. Make sure you factor in all these benefits when determining whether a more expensive credit card is worth the price. You may be surprised.

Don't pay credit card interest until 2021

The Ascent just released a free credit card guide that could help you pay off credit card debt once and for all. Inside, you'll uncover a simple debt-cutting strategy that could save you $1,863 in interest charges paying off $10,000 of debt. Best yet, you can get started in just three minutes!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.