3 People You Probably Didn't Know Can Claim Social Security on Your Work Record

Many workers receive Social Security checks in retirement, but if you've ever tried to live off those checks, you know that they don't always go as far as you may have hoped. There are things you can try to increase your benefits, like waiting to sign up until you're older. But this isn't always feasible.

Fortunately, you and your loved ones may not have to rely upon your Social Security checks alone to get by. The Social Security Administration also pays benefits to the family members of qualifying workers. You've probably heard of spousal benefits for the current spouses of workers, but the following three groups can also qualify for Social Security benefits on your work record in certain situations.

1. Ex-spouses

Ex-spouses may also be eligible for spousal benefits based on your work record if they meet the following criteria:

Your marriage lasted at least 10 years. They're currently unmarried. They're at least 62 or older. The spousal benefit they'd get from claiming on your work record is larger than the Social Security benefit they qualify for on their own.

In this case, your ex-spouse could receive up to 50% of your Social Security benefit at your full retirement age (FRA). If they've checked all the boxes above and you're already receiving benefits, they can sign up right away. But if you're not claiming yet, they have to wait until you've been divorced for at least two years first.

Don't worry about what happens if you've remarried. Your current spouse can still claim spousal benefits as well, and nothing your ex does will prevent this. However, if your ex remarries, they'll no longer be able to claim Social Security benefits on your work record. They'll have to qualify on their own or claim spousal benefits from their new partner.

2. Children

Your children may qualify for Social Security benefits based on your work record if they're under 18 (19 if still attending secondary school) or have a disability that began before age 22. Adopted children, stepchildren, and dependent grandchildren may also qualify for these benefits. The amount they receive depends on the size of your Social Security checks.

If you have dependent children who may qualify for these checks, it could be to your advantage to sign up for the program sooner. This might mean settling for smaller checks yourself in order to take advantage of the larger household benefits you get from having multiple beneficiaries under your roof. If you delay Social Security to get larger checks yourself, you may not be able to claim any benefits on behalf of your qualifying children.

Disabled children and minors younger than 16 will also qualify for survivors benefits if you pass away unexpectedly. In this case, they could be eligible for up to 75% of your Social Security benefit at your full retirement age (FRA).

3. Parents

Dependent parents are only eligible for survivors benefits -- those that kick in if you were to die unexpectedly. But it can still provide some peace of mind to workers who find themselves caring for their parents as well as other family members.

In order to qualify, the parent must meet the following criteria:

They're at least 62. You provided at least half of their financial support before your death, supported by documentation. The benefit they could get from your work record is greater than any Social Security benefit they may qualify for on their own. They're your biological parent, or became your stepparent or adoptive parent before you turned 16. They haven't married after your death.

If there's only one dependent parent, they can qualify for up to 82.5% of your benefit at your FRA. When both parents are dependent, each receives up to 75%.

How to claim benefits for family members

Claiming Social Security benefits for these family members is similar to claiming your own Social Security benefits, with the added step that they must prove their relationship to you. This means birth or marriage certificates, and divorce certificates if appropriate. If they're claiming survivors benefits after your death, they'll need copies of your death certificate as well.

If you or your loved ones have any questions about what they need to claim benefits on your work record, reach out to the Social Security Administration online, by phone, or by making an appointment at your local Social Security office. They'll be able to talk you through all the steps so your family gets all the Social Security benefits they deserve.

The $21,756 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $21,756 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.