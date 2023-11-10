3 Penny Stocks With Potential to 10x in 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

With only a few weeks to go until 2024, it is already time to be thinking and preparing for the market cycle. Don’t fret if you do not have a lot of capital, the financial markets are a place where everyone can have a place to participate. For example, any of these three penny stocks have 10X potential going into a the new year.

Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) recently released their Q3 2023 results, boasting net income of $17.6 million. They also posted a 13.7% increase in adjusted EBITDA, proving that they are sailing strong.

OSG worked some magic with cash, buying back shares and snagging warrants. In the background, they cleaned up their financial room, settling debts and simplifying their relationships with new ship owners.

And then, a plot twist! OSG snapped up the Alaskan Frontier, a tanker that had been in Malaysia since 2019. They are giving her a makeover and updating the engines. It’s not just about looking good. It’s a green move, saving fuel and reducing carbon emissions. With a $50 million commitment, they’re not just buying a ship, they’re investing in a sustainable, high-performance vessel.

PHX Minerals (PHX)

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX), a company in the natural resources sector, reported promising promising financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 30. With a notable turnaround, the company reported net income of $1.9 million, a positive turnaround from the previous quarter’s loss. Adjusted EBITDA of $6.3 million reflects efficient operating performance, highlighting growing production in the sector.

What sets PHX apart as a penny stock with potential is its recent acquisition of 988 net royalty acres. This move is expected to immediately boost cash flow per share, significantly expanding the company’s mineral and royalty positions. The acquisition not only improves net inventory by approximately 31%, but also positions PHX for future growth.

In a strategic move, they intend to reduce general and administrative expenses per unit of production by about 13% over the next year, indicating a commitment to operational efficiency and sustained profitability. While maintaining a conservative balance sheet, the company is showing financial prudence, with expected pro forma leverage, as measured by debt/EBITDA ratio, below 1.50 times after the acquisition closes.

These recent moves position the company for potential growth, promising increased shareholder value in the coming years.

Polestar (PSNY)

Sweden’s electric car sensation Polestar (NASDAQ:PSNY) is upping its game with stellar financial results. Up 41% year-over-year, the company posted total revenues of $613 million, with deliveries of 13,976 electric vehicles, an impressive 51% increase. And talk about financial muscle, Polestar has $951 million in cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30.

But it’s not just about numbers; they are on a mission to redefine their future. A new business plan is guiding the company toward accelerated margin improvement, with the goal of reaching optimal cash breakeven by 2025.

Faced with a rapidly changing landscape, Polestar is prioritizing profit margins over volume, aiming for a gross margin of 10% to 15% by 2025, with annual production of 155,000 to 165,000 vehicles. This shift involves a diversified product range, cost-cutting measures and a strong focus on key markets, including an innovative joint venture in China.

As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

