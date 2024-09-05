3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 9/05/24

Brenmiller Energy, Mullen Automotive, and MicroCloud Hologram are the 3 Penny Stocks to watch on September 5, 2024, based on TipRanks’ Penny Stock Screener tool. Penny stocks are defined as stocks that trade at or below $5 per share and have a market capitalization of below $300 million.

The Penny Stock Screener helps investors scan stocks based on numerous parameters, including Sector, Price Target Upside, Smart Score, Analyst Consensus, Dollar Volume, and Price Change.

We leveraged the tool to pick the top three penny stocks with the highest Dollar Volume as of the close on September 4, 2024. Simply put, Dollar Volume is the number of shares traded on a particular day multiplied by the day’s share price. We can also look at the Relative Volume and Average Volume (last 3 months) to gauge how the trading volumes have been very high (showing high interest) compared to the average.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (BNRG) – Israel-based Brenmiller Energy offers sustainable thermal energy storage solutions. On September 4, BNRG had a Dollar Volume of $32.83 million, while its stock price rose 2.4%.

BNRG shares have surged 95.3% since August 30, after the company reported results for the first half of Fiscal 2024 and cited notable catalysts, pushing the shares higher.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) – Mullen owns and partners with businesses that create clean and scalable energy solutions and electric vehicles. MULN had a Dollar Volume of $30.26 million yesterday, with its stock price rising 3.5%.

On September 4, Mullen announced that it commenced shipment of the first batch of vehicles under a contract valued at $210 million with UAE-based Volt Mobility. Importantly, Mullen will start recognizing revenue from this deal in the Fiscal first quarter, starting on October 1, 2024.

MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO) – China-based MicroCloud offers software and hardware holographic solutions. The company’s holographic technology is used in multiple fields, including content services, smart car holographic fields, and holographic cloud data processing.

Yesterday, HOLO had a Dollar Volume of $13.04 million, with shares losing 10.6% of their value. There was no specific news on HOLO yesterday. Shares have been rather volatile this year owing to Nasdaq’s delisting warnings. Year to date, HOLO shares have plunged more than 89%.

To find more penny stocks like these, you can take a look at TipRanks’ Penny Stock Screener tool. It shows a list of all penny stocks, their price movement, and other vital data.

