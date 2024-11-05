3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/5/24

Vast Renewables, Theriva Biologics, and Athira Pharma are the 3 Penny Stocks to watch on November 5, 2024, based on TipRanks’ Penny Stock Screener tool. Penny stocks are defined as stocks that trade at or below $5 per share and have a market capitalization of below $300 million.

The Penny Stock Screener helps investors scan stocks based on numerous parameters, including Sector, Price Target Upside, Smart Score, Analyst Consensus, Dollar Volume, and Price Change.

We leveraged the tool to pick the top three penny stocks with the highest Dollar Volume as of the close on November 4, 2024. Simply put, Dollar Volume is the number of shares traded on a particular day multiplied by the day’s share price. We can also look at the Relative Volume and Average Volume (last 3 months) to gauge how the trading volumes have been very high (showing high interest) compared to the average.

Vast Renewables (VSTE) – Vast is a renewable energy company engaged in developing CSP (concentrated solar thermal power) systems that generate, store, and dispatch carbon-free, utility-scale electricity and industrial heat. Vast Renewables also enables the production of green fuels.

On November 4, VSTE had a Dollar Volume of $328.99 million, while its stock price jumped 40.6%. There was no specific news for VSTE yesterday. However, shares have zoomed over 500% since October 30, after the company announced a partnership with GGS Energy LLC to introduce CSP-powered green methanol and SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) to the U.S.

Theriva Biologics (TOVX) – Theriva Biologics is a clinical-stage immune-oncology company focused on developing oncolytic viruses that can penetrate the protective barrier around solid tumor cells and kill them.

TOVX Dollar Volume stood at $170.33 million yesterday, with its stock price gaining 4%. There was no important news for Theriva on October 4. However, shares have been volatile since November 1, gaining over 41%. On October 31, Theriva announced the results of its annual general meeting, which included increasing the number of authorized shares to 350 million from 14 million and approval of an increase in the shares offered under the company’s 2020 Stock Incentive Plan, among other things.

Athira Pharma (ATHA) – Athira Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecule technology to repair and restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration.

Athira had a Dollar Volume of $144.98 million yesterday, accompanied by a stock price gain of 5.6%. Shares have been volatile in the past few trading sessions, despite the absence of any material news. Since November 1, ATHA shares have surged nearly 50%.

