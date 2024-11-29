3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24

VCI Global Limited, T Stamp Inc., and Outlook Therapeutics are the 3 Penny Stocks to watch on November 29, 2024, based on TipRanks’ Penny Stock Screener tool. Penny stocks are defined as stocks that trade at or below $5 per share and have a market capitalization of below $300 million.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The Penny Stock Screener helps investors scan stocks based on numerous parameters, including Sector, Price Target Upside, Smart Score, Analyst Consensus, Dollar Volume, and Price Change.

We leveraged the tool to pick the top three penny stocks with the highest Dollar Volume as of the close on November 27, 2024 (November 28 was a holiday on account of Thanksgiving Day). Simply put, Dollar Volume is the number of shares traded on a particular day multiplied by the day’s share price.

VCI Global Limited (VCIG) – Malaysia-based VCI Global is a holding company. Its subsidiaries are engaged in consulting, fintech, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and cybersecurity solutions.

On November 27, VCIG had a Dollar Volume of $1.06 billion, while its stock price jumped by 129.05% in reaction to positive news on the previous day. On November 26, VCIG announced the receipt of a conditional letter of award for $24 million from Hexatoff Group Sdn. Bhd. for its proposed data center project in Enstek City, Malaysia.

T Stamp Inc. Class A (IDAI) – Trust Stamp offers AI-powered identity services and biometrics. Its solutions are used in various industries, including finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, and communications.

IDAI had a Dollar Volume of $314.50 million on November 27, with its stock price surging by over 130%. There was no specific news for IDAI stock recently, however shares have been on an uptrend since November 26, skyrocketing over 366%.

Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) – Outlook Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on developing treatments for the preservation of vision.

OTLK’s Dollar Volume stood at $105.87 million on November 27, while its stock price plunged by 65.2%. The same day, OTLK announced preliminary top-line results from its NORSE EIGHT clinical trial, which did not meet the pre-specified non-inferiority endpoint at week 8 set forth in the special protocol assessment (SPA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The drug is being developed for the treatment of AMD (age-related macular degeneration) and other retinal diseases.

To find more penny stocks like these, you can take a look at TipRanks’ Penny Stock Screener tool. It shows a list of all penny stocks, their price movement, and other vital data.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.