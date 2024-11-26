3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/26/24

Palladyne AI Corp., SKK Holdings Ltd., and Virpax Pharmaceuticals are the 3 Penny Stocks to watch on November 26, 2024, based on TipRanks’ Penny Stock Screener tool. Penny stocks are defined as stocks that trade at or below $5 per share and have a market capitalization of below $300 million.

The Penny Stock Screener helps investors scan stocks based on numerous parameters, including Sector, Price Target Upside, Smart Score, Analyst Consensus, Dollar Volume, and Price Change.

We leveraged the tool to pick the top three penny stocks with the highest Dollar Volume as of the close on November 25, 2024. Simply put, Dollar Volume is the number of shares traded on a particular day multiplied by the day’s share price.

Palladyne AI Corp. (PDYN) – Palladyne AI Corp. is a software company. It operates an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) software platform to enable robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in a manner akin to human intelligence.

On November 25, PDYN had a Dollar Volume of $382.13 million, with its stock price down 4.1%. However, shares are trending higher in pre-market trading, up 7.3% as of the last check. PDYN shares have been volatile since November 20. The company announced an expanded partnership with drone maker Red Cat Holdings (RCAT) and its Teal Drone subsidiary for joint sales and marketing efforts. PDYN shares have skyrocketed 145% since the news.

SKK Holdings Ltd. (SKK) – Singapore-based SKK Holdings operates through its subsidiaries, SKK Works Pte Ltd. It offers civil engineering and infrastructure solutions, with a focus on subsurface works in horizontal directional drilling (HDD) works, water pipeline works, and electrical cable laying works.

SKK had a Dollar Volume of $197.74 million yesterday, with its stock price plunging by 21.2%. There was no specific news explaining the decline in SKK Holdings’ stock price. Having said that, shares have been volatile in the past couple of trading sessions, which is usual for newly listed companies. On November 21, SKK shares registered a sudden drop of 75.9%. The company completed its IPO on the Nasdaq Capital Market on October 8, 2024.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX) – Virpax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focused on developing non-addictive drugs for severe pain management, post-traumatic stress disorder, central nervous system (CNS) disorders, and anti-viral barrier indications.

VRPX Dollar Volume stood at $90.89 million on November 25, while its stock price fell by 17.7%. The share price decline seems to be a reversal from Friday’s rally when shares jumped nearly 78% in intraday trading. On November 22, VRPX announced positive results for the swine model dose range finding study of its lead candidate, Probudur.

To find more penny stocks like these, you can take a look at TipRanks’ Penny Stock Screener tool. It shows a list of all penny stocks, their price movement, and other vital data.

