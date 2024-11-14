3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/24/24

FOXO Technologies, CERo Therapeutics Holdings, and Mullen Automotive are the 3 Penny Stocks to watch on November 14, 2024, based on TipRanks’ Penny Stock Screener tool. Penny stocks are defined as stocks that trade at or below $5 per share and have a market capitalization of below $300 million.

The Penny Stock Screener helps investors scan stocks based on numerous parameters, including Sector, Price Target Upside, Smart Score, Analyst Consensus, Dollar Volume, and Price Change.

We leveraged the tool to pick the top three penny stocks with the highest Dollar Volume as of the close on November 13, 2024. Simply put, Dollar Volume is the number of shares traded on a particular day multiplied by the day’s share price. We can also look at the Relative Volume and Average Volume (last 3 months) to gauge how the trading volumes have been very high (showing high interest) compared to the average.

FOXO Technologies (FOXO) – FOXO Technologies is a holding company that operates through three units: Foxo Labs, a biotechnology company, Myrtle Recovery Centers, a behavioral health facility, and Rennova Community Health, an operator of hospitals.

On November 13, FOXO had a Dollar Volume of $257.76 million, while its shares fell by 2.1% and continued the decline in after-hours trading by 5.4%. There was no specific news on FOXO Technologies yesterday. Shares spiked over 475% on November 6 and continue to remain volatile.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings (CERO) – CERo is an immunotherapy company that is focused on developing next-generation engineered T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. CERO had a Dollar Volume of $205.67 million yesterday, with its stock price plunging by 20.8%. Shares were trending down by 8% in pre-market trading as of the last check.

The stock price decline seems to be a reversal from the rally witnessed on November 11, when shares skyrocketed 180%. The company announced preclinical data showing that its lead drug candidate CER-1236 has the potential to kill ovarian cancer cells in preclinical models, with no indications of toxicity in animal models.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) – Mullen Automotive owns and operates clean and sustainable electric vehicles (EVs) and energy solutions. The stock had a Dollar Volume of $195.72 million on November 13, accompanied by a stock price jump of 9.7%.

MULN shares have been on an upswing since November 12, when the company announced that its Class 1 EV Cargo Van would now be available for rent on Turo, one of the largest vehicle-sharing platforms. Mullen stock jumped 74.3% on the news on Tuesday.

