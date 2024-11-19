3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/19/24

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Simpple Ltd., and Arena Group Holdings are the 3 Penny Stocks to watch on November 19, 2024, based on TipRanks’ Penny Stock Screener tool. Penny stocks are defined as stocks that trade at or below $5 per share and have a market capitalization of below $300 million.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

The Penny Stock Screener helps investors scan stocks based on numerous parameters, including Sector, Price Target Upside, Smart Score, Analyst Consensus, Dollar Volume, and Price Change.

We leveraged the tool to pick the top three penny stocks with the highest Dollar Volume as of the close on November 18, 2024. Simply put, Dollar Volume is the number of shares traded on a particular day multiplied by the day’s share price. We can also look at the Relative Volume and Average Volume (last 3 months) to gauge how the trading volumes have been very high (showing high interest) compared to the average.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings (CERO) – CERo is an immunotherapy company that is focused on developing next-generation engineered T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. CERO had a Dollar Volume of $334.23 million on November 18, with its stock price cratering by nearly 16%.

The stock price decline seems to be a reversal from the rally witnessed on November 15, when shares surged over 52%. The company announced that the U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approved its Investigational New Drug (IND) Application to begin Phase 1 clinical trial of its lead compound CER-1236 in Acute Myelogenous Leukemia.

Simpple Ltd. (SPPL) – Singapore-based Simpple Ltd. operates a proprietary SIMPPLE ecosystem. The company offers robotics and Internet-of-things (IoT) devices to automate workforce management tools for building maintenance, surveillance, and cleaning.

SPPL’s Dollar Volume stood at $210.43 million yesterday, with its stock price gaining 9.5%. Shares were trending higher by 4.3% in pre-market trading as of the last check. Since November 15, SPPL shares have gained over 57%, as the company announced a $400,000 contract to supply autonomous cleaning robotics at one of Singapore’s international airport terminals. The company could win further contracts as the remaining tenders are still ongoing, with a potential total contract value of $1.8 million.

Arena Group Holdings (AREN) – The Arena Group operates a technology platform and media company offering solutions to creators and publishers to monetize their content. It connects brands to consumers for facilitating targeted marketing, maximizing e-commerce, delivering brand content, and advertising.

On November 18, AREN had a Dollar Volume of $164.25 million. Its stock price remained nearly flat in regular trading but fell 2.8% in extended trading. AREN shares have been trending higher since November 14, after the company released Q3 FY24 results. Arena reported its first-ever profitable quarter, pushing its shares up 207% on November 15.

To find more penny stocks like these, you can take a look at TipRanks’ Penny Stock Screener tool. It shows a list of all penny stocks, their price movement, and other vital data.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.